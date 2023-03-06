More than 1 million people have filled in their census forms

The 2023 Census will for the first time include questions about sexual identity and orientation. (Video first published November 2022.)

More than one million people have already filled out individual census forms.

“It is great to see so many people completing their census forms ahead of census day,” said deputy government statistician Simon Mason.

Census day is Tuesday, March 7.

Mason said Statistics NZ recognised there was public interest in the progress of the census. Completed forms had been coming in since late February, he said.

The aim is for the whole country, to complete their census forms by census day, excluding areas affected by Cyclone Gabrielle whose response will come later.

“Completing your census forms on time means fewer non-responding households will need to be visited after census day,” Mason said.

“Now more than ever we want people to complete their census forms, so we can pivot in the coming weeks to support the people in areas impacts by Cyclone Gabrielle to be heard and counted.”

STUFF The aim is to have every person in New Zealand on census day to complete a census form.

A tally of how many people have filled out the census will be updated daily on the census website.

Stats NZ expected most people to complete their census form online. However, as paper forms arrive, they would also be added to the tally.

The tally of forms submitted by individuals does not directly translate to a response rate, which is the proportion of the population who usually live in New Zealand who completed the census.

The response rate, which is an official measure for the census, would be determined by a separate survey which happens after the census.