Area visited by murder-accused 'highly suitable' for body disposal - expert

Murder-accused David Benbow is on trial in the High Court in Christchurch for the murder of his best mate Michael McGrath on May 22, 2017.

An international expert on body disposal in homicide cases says an area visited by murder-accused David Benbow after a tactical police media statement was highly suitable for hiding a body.

Benbow, 54, is on trial in the High Court in Christchurch accused of murdering his childhood friend McGrath, 49, on May 22, 2017.

It’s alleged he shot McGrath with his .22 rifle after inviting him to his house at Candys Ave, Halswell, to help shift railway sleepers. The weapon and McGrath’s body have never been found.

McGrath and Benbow’s former partner Joanne Green had started a relationship, which Benbow found out about after his daughter saw the pair kissing.

The Crown alleges Benbow made two unexplained trips to the Motukarara area near Lake Ellesmere and the Halswell River, on August 6 and 7, 2017, after a police media release on August 3 about an expert’s involvement in the search.

Mark Harrison, a former Australian federal police commander and an expert in locating the bodies of missing people, said he was approached by Christchurch police in late July that year to help find McGrath.

Looking at the established patterns of behaviour of offenders trying to conceal a victim’s body, “I am of the view that the Halswell River and the surrounding wetland presented a highly suitable location to conceal and dispose of McGraths body,” Harrison said.

He had suggested the investigation team make a tactical media statement saying police had consulted an international expert who would be helping them find the most likely places a body might be.

George Heard/Stuff Mark Harrison, an expert on the disposal of bodies in homicide cases, says an area visited by murder-accused David Benbow after a police media release was highly suitable for concealing a body.

This had worked in the past to locate bodies, he said, because it could prompt an offender to revisit a site to move a body or body parts, or do more to conceal it.

Harrison said an offender would commonly carry out frequent drive-bys “in the general vicinity to check on any police activity or media interest in order to maintain their confidence their concealment remains undetected”.

“This [Benbow’s two trips] would be wholly consistent with my casework experience, where the offender finds it irresistible to conduct daytime checks to maintain confidence in concealment.”

Benbow had been tracked to an area that afforded ready vehicular access to the Halswell River and its alluvial, or fine-grained, soils provided “diggable” opportunities. It could be inferred Benbow was familiar with the area from his work travel on Banks Peninsula, he said.

“We go where we know.”

STUFF David Benbow has been charged with the murder of Christchurch builder Michael McGrath in 2017. (Video first published in September 2019)

Natural forces such as flushing and earthworks in the area in 2019 to create a wetland may have removed any remains, the trial heard.

Under cross-examination by Marc Corlett, Harrison said he had not relied on other specialist experts in his evidence and had never given evidence for the defence.

He had no formal qualifications in hydrology, surface water hydraulics or fluvial geomorphology – how rivers shape the land.

He had never visited the Halswell River or Lake Ellesmere, he conceded. He had been made aware a public cycleway ran along the river but not that it was used by eel fishers.

He agreed Benbow’s trips to the river area could have had nothing to do with a body and the reason nothing was found in the area could be because “there was nothing to find”.

The trial continues.