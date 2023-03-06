Video shows bumbling would-be bank robbers' attempt to blow up an ANZ cash machine

Watch unreleased security footage of two failed robbers who tried to blow their into a suburban ATM in Hamilton.

Ocean’s Eleven, this is not.

The moment two bumbling would-be bank robbers used homemade explosives to blow their way into a Hamilton ATM can now be shown for the first time.

CCTV footage of the unsolved August 2020 pipe bomb attack clearly shows how two masked individuals use spray paint to obscure the camera before place a number of devices on a ledge.

One of the pair lights the bomb fuses before a number of the improvised explosive devices explode.

The video was provided after an Official Information Act request was lodged with police.

Stuff requested the footage after revisiting the bombing in January, when police revealed they had closed the case.

“Police investigated this incident, which included undertaking forensics, exploring CCTV footage, and various area canvasses,” a police spokesperson said.

“However, there was insufficient information available to take the matter further and there were no further lines of inquiry.”

supplied CCTV captured the moment one of the bombers’ lights the fuse on the pipe bombs they had just placed around the Hamilton ATM.

Police suspected the bombs had been intended to detonate together to blast the machine open.

At the time, Hamilton city area commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said it was a “deliberate and specific plot” to damage the ATM and police were satisfied there was no wider risk to the public.

The footage, filmed at 2.43am, begins with one person approaching the ATM with what appears to be a can of spray paint, using it to cover the camera on the machine.

The first person then walks out of shot before reappearing with a second person. Both of the individuals are gloved, masked and wearing hats.

Stuff The aftermath of the explosion.

One of the people is carrying a black bag. They then appear to have a discussion about where to place the pipe bombs from the bag. With a brief check to over their shoulders, they place the devices onto the ATM.

One pulls out a BBQ lighter and, after another check of the surroundings, proceeds to light the fuses and the two flee out of shot.

The video then captures the moment some of the pipe bombs detonate, blowing open a section of the ATM and scattering three unexploded pipe bombs across the floor.

The pair approaching the ATM, examining it then run off empty-handed.

Police said at the time of the bombing that the attack could also have proved deadly, as an unsuspecting customer attempted to use the ATM, with the unexploded pipe bombs nearby, later that morning.

supplied One of the suspects appears to use spray paint to cover over the ATMs camera.

Police later found seven pipe bombs at the scene, with New Zealand Defence Force bomb disposal experts recovering five unexploded devices, plus one partially detonated device.

According to an Official Information Act response to Stuff questions, police said that in the decade between November 15, 2012 and November 14, 2022, there have been 39 people prosecuted for offences where a pipe bomb or IED was included in the charges.

“These ranged from harmful communications offences to unlawful possession offences to dangerous acts with intent to injure,” the OIA response said.

“Of these 39 people, 26 have been convicted for these offences.”

supplied The pair removed the pipe bombs from a black bag before placing them on the ATM and lighting the fuses.

When Stuff approached the NZDF in January about the bombing they declined to answer some questions, citing safety fears, but disclosed “similar devices have been encountered in New Zealand before and after this incident”.

They were also clear that manufacturing explosive devices is a bad idea.

“Improvised explosive devices [IEDs], even when built poorly or well, pose a serious risk due to the incorporation of explosive materials,” a spokesperson said.

“All IEDs, sophisticated or not, are dangerous and can seriously injure or kill.”