Family of crash victims 'incredibly disappointed' after roadside drug testing shelved

Seven people lost their lives in the June 2018 road crash in Waverley caused by a drugged driver, including, from left, Rosalie Porteous, Ian Porteous, Shady Thompson, Nivek Madams and Jeremy Thompson. (Following a coronial inquest Jeremy Thompson was found responsible for causing the crash)

A Taranaki family left devastated by a crash which claimed seven lives, are dealing with another blow, the ditching of a plan to introduce roadside drug testing – a cause they championed in the wake of the tragedy.

Roadside drug testing due to come into force on March 11 has been sidelined because the appropriate device to do the test wasn’t found, despite a procurement and testing process.

Roadside drug testing was strongly advocated for by members of the Porteous family, in the wake of the coronial inquest into the deaths of seven people in a June 2018 road crash in Waverley, South Taranaki.

Ian and Rosalie Porteous, Ora Keene and Brenda Williams were killed in one car, while the driver of the other vehicle Jeremy Thompson and his six-month-old daughter Shady Thompson also died at the scene.

Thompson’s step-daughter Nivek Madams, who was 8, died from her injuries in hospital, leaving the children's mother, Ani Nohinohi, as sole survivor.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF/Stuff Coroner Tim Scott presided over the inquest into the fatal Waverley crash, which claimed seven lives in June 2018. (File photo)

Following a May 2019 inquest, coroner Tim Scott said while he was unable to say categorically what caused Thompson’s car to drift into the opposing lane, his use of cannabis and synthetic drugs played a key role.

As a result, Scott endorsed the introduction of random, roadside drug testing, and it was a crusade the Porteous family also joined, publicly calling on the Government to act.

Their advocacy, along with others, resulted in the Land Transport (Drug Driving) Amendment Bill being made law in March last year, which gave police powers to carry out saliva-based drug testing on drivers.

News the testing will no longer happen as planned was a bitter blow to Shelley Porteous, the daughter-in-law of Ian and Rosalie.

“We are incredibly disappointed that the Government has thrown out roadside drug testing,” she said in a statement.

“Way too many people are dying on our roads and will continue to if money isn’t invested in improving our roads and ensuring our drivers are driving responsibly, and not putting themselves and others at risk.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Police will still be able to screen drivers they believe are under the influence of drugs, but roadside saliva testing has been shelved for now. (File photo)

Porteous urged the Government to do its “homework and find a reliable process for roadside drug testing”.

She pointed to South Australia as an example of where the process worked successfully.

Police there had the ability to conduct random roadside drug screening. If this returned a positive indication, a sample was then sent to a lab for testing. If the presence of drugs was confirmed, a prosecution followed.

Ministry of Transport Road to Zero director Bryan Sherritt last week said police would continue to use its compulsory impairment test, and request blood tests, as a way of identifying drugged drivers.

Under the law change, new blood criminal limits and infringement thresholds will come into play for 25 drugs from March 11.