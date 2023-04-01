From state care to independence: What becomes of kids who 'age out'

Oranga Tamariki is looking to add extra housing placements, but critics say it’s not enough.

Joshua Sime’s​ adolescence was fraught with instability.

Bounced between foster homes and care and protection residences across the country, he experienced violence and mental health challenges and was kicked out of multiple schools.

He’s candid as he describes how all this trauma shaped him, and ultimately led to him getting into trouble with the law.

After “ageing out” of state care in 2019, he moved from Auckland to Wellington to stay with a former worker at a care and protection facility. When that arrangement soured, he ended up homeless.

Sime was later admitted to a mental health facility and tried to take his own life.

The next year, during the Covid-19 lockdown, he was facing criminal charges – the details of which cannot report for legal reasons – and spent about six months in jail.

But three years on, the 22-year-old’s life looks very different.

Sime is in stable accommodation in Dunedin, studying health extramurally at Massey University and is a passionate advocate for the neurodiverse community. (Sime is autistic.)

In part, he credits his fresh start to the support he’s received from the transition worker from kaupapa Māori organisation Te Hou Ora Whanau Services, contracted through Oranga Tamariki’s transition support service.

“I could call him at midnight if I needed to. If there’s a crisis [he’s there],” he says.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Joshua Sime had a tumultuous adolescence, but has made a fresh start, in part with the help of a transition support worker.

Sime is one of hundreds of rangatahi (young people) who each year access the initiative, set up in July 2019. It aims to ensure those who’ve been in state care or youth justice facilities have an adult they can rely on through the highs and lows of achieving independence – be it finding suitable accommodation, enroling in tertiary study, getting a job or accessing mental health care.

Before the programme, they more or less had to fend for themselves after they “aged out”. Support services were scarce.

Now, those who have been in care continuously for at least three months after the age of 15 can be supported by a transition worker until their 21st birthday. Additional support is available for 22 to 25-year-olds if they need it.

A 2021 report into the transition support service, called Just Sayin, found 77% of 331 eligible youth surveyed either currently had a transition worker or had one in the past. The vast majority – 81% – had positive things to say about the support they received.

Guiding young people like Google Maps

Michael Rongo​ thinks of his mahi (work) as a youth transition worker like a Google Maps trip.

The current location is where rangatahi are now. The destination address is where they want to go.

“My job is to help them navigate the streets to get to that destination,” he says.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Michael Rongo is youth transition worker at Highbury Whānau Services. He compares his mahi to a Google Maps trip.

How he does that looks different every day – or sometimes minute by minute.

He’s one of four youth transition workers at the Palmerston North-based kaupapa Māori organisation Highbury Whānau Services, working collaboratively to support care experienced youth. (The organisation wants to acknowledge Rangitāne ki Manawatū in this story.)

He could spend his morning supporting a young person in youth court. That afternoon he might be helping another clean their bathroom or move house.

In the middle of his shift he might get “thrown a curveball”, if one of the 15 or so he works with at any given time needs urgent help. He’ll then shuffle his plans around to fit supporting them in too.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Michael Rongo says it’s rewarding to do “life work” with rangatahi who’ve been in state care.

At the core of the role, Rongo says, is building relationships. It’s about getting to know the rangatahi and their whānau, identifying their needs and then linking them up with organisations which can provide that support, whether that’s OT, Work and Income, Studylink, a GP or a counsellor.

“I kind of call this work ‘life work’, where we’re supporting our young people with life.”

Although some of the situations he finds himself in are “intense”, seeing young people achieve their goals makes it worth it. One recent highlight was helping someone put offers on a home of their own at just 21.

Ultimately, Rongo’s hope for the youth transition service is that there’s no longer demand for it. If there are fewer young people needing this support, hopefully there will be fewer going through state care in the first place.

Treating young people like your “own kids”

But how are young people ageing out of care faring now? Perhaps it depends who you talk to.

While the 2021 report, produced by researcher Malatest International, concluded most care-experienced youth surveyed were “doing well”, about a quarter were struggling with at least one aspect of their lives.

When asked to rate their life overall, 40% of respondents said it was “excellent” or “very good” and 29% described it as “good”. Just over a fifth said their life was “fair”, while 10% classified it as “poor”.

Another report, published last year, paints a much bleaker picture.

​​​​​​“Traumatised, disconnected and ill-equipped for finding their way in the world” is how research by advocacy group VOYCE Whakarongo Mai, based on interviews with 23 people, describes how many youth are leaving state care.

SUPPLIED/VOYCE Whakarongo Mai Tupua Urlich, national care experienced lead at VOYCE Whakarongo Mai, says we’re not doing enough to support young people who age out of state care.

Tupua Urlich​ (Ngāti Kahungunu), VOYCE’s national care experienced lead, says that shows “we are not doing enough as a country to support those young people who are ageing out of our care and protection and youth justice systems”.

When he aged out of care several years ago – long before the creation of the transition support service – Urlich says he had no option other than to go on a benefit.

“Unfortunately it feels like we’re still placing young people into the same sort of situations that we were back then. We can do so much better for our young people.There’s so many lost opportunities.”

Planning for young people’s futures and their transition out of care needs to begin much earlier, he argues, ideally from the moment they enter the system as a child.

The Just Sayin report found while about 78% of young people in care felt they had about the important decisions in their most or all of the time, less than half said they had been involved in deciding what would happen when they left care.

VOYCE Whakarongo Mai is also advocating for the eligibility criteria of the transition support service to be changed so all youth who have been in care can access it.

Regardless of whether a young person has been in state care for one day or their whole lives, they have suffered the trauma of being separated from their family, Urlich says. If the Government is going to act as their parents, it needs to continue to support them as they enter adulthood, as good parents do with their children.

SUPPLIED/Oranga Tamariki Sarah Ashton is the general manager of Oranga Tamariki’s transition support service. She says young people leaving care deserve the same support as any of their peers.

When Sarah Ashton​ is making big decisions about how care experienced youth should be supported, she asks herself just that: “What would I want for my own kids?”

“That’s absolutely what we should be providing for young people leaving care,” the general manager of Oranga Tamariki’s transition support service says.

Growing up, Ashton’s parents were foster caregivers. Seeing how hard they had to fight to get the right support for children in their care motivated her to forge a career advocating for the needs of care experienced youth and their whānau.

By 2002, she was working at an NGO in Auckland and was struck by how “unfair” things were for youth who had aged out of care. At the time, rangatahi automatically left state care on their 17th birthday, but were still too young to sign a tenancy agreement.

So when the opportunity came up to change the system, Ashton took it. She joined OT about six years ago and has overseen the design and implementation of the transition support service.

“I think it was a long overdue change, and we’re in a much, much better place now.”

However, Ashton acknowledges there’s more mahi to do.

An evaluation of the service looking at potential changes to eligibility and legislative settings is in its fourth and final year. But Ashton says if the service can provide flexibility already, it does.

She notes more than 100 young people who didn’t quite meet the criteria to qualify for a transition worker have been referred to one anyway – and adds that she’s heard the calls from VOYCE and seen the findings of the Just Sayin survey highlighting the need for transition planning to be more consistent and happen earlier.

The soon-to-be-released 2022 survey indicates there has been improvement in this area, she says.

There are more than 130 transition workers supporting youth from care backgrounds. In some parts of the country, more are needed.

Ashton says finding adequate housing has become an increasing issue for transition support service clients in the past few years.

Libby Wilson/Stuff Nearly half of care experienced young people surveyed for a report in 2021 were living in a family home.

Most young people move when they leave care, the 2021 Just Sayin report found. Only 28% were living in the same place after “ageing out”.

Just under one in 10 were living in unstable accommodation, such as couch-surfing, living rough, in a motel, or in a car, and most of that group did not feel safe or like they belonged.

In an effort to ensure young people who’ve been in care have a safe and stable place to live, OT established an initiative alongside the transition support service called Entitlement to Return or Remain (ETRR), which allows them to stay a caregiver after ageing out by helping with board costs until they turn 21.

But its uptake has been lower than expected.

Between July 2019 and June 2020, only 10 eligible rangatahi accessed ETRR. The next year 46 people were living in such arrangements. For the year ending June 2022, there were 61 placements of this kind.

OT earmarked $25 million over four years for ETRR. But in its first three years, just $637,805 of that budget was spent.

How do you ‘parent’ an adult?

Christchurch-based caregiver Felicity* isn’t surprised by these statistics.

She’s had her foster son living with her after turning 18 under ETRR, but says “there’s actually no incentive to care for this age”.

ETRR requires young people to pay their caregiver up to 60% of their income for board. The caregiver can charge up to $317.82 (equivalent to the maximum weekly caregiver allowance payment for those in care aged 14 and over). OT can top up the payment if needed.

Felicity says she had planned to put this money aside for her foster son, so he would have a deposit for when he eventually went flatting. But when her foster son turned 18 and she stopped receiving the caregiver allowance, he refused to give her a cent out of his benefit.

When she raised this with her social worker she was told it was her problem to sort out with her foster son, she says.

She wants caregivers of care experienced young adults to get the same support as those who foster younger children.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Jacob Batten lived with his caregiver of six years through the ETRR scheme.

For Jacob Batten​, staying with his caregiver until the age of 20 was a “double-edged sword”.

He was still in Year 13 at school when he turned 18, so wasn’t ready to leave state care.

But as time went on he felt “controlled and contained”.

“I was really feeling like a child when I knew I was an adult,” Batten, now 21, says.

He left when he felt ready over the 2021-22 summer and says his transition worker at Youth Horizons was “amazing” during this period, helping Batten, who has a vision impairment, get the right paper work together to enrol in university and rent a truck to move his belongings.

He’s now flatting with five other young people and studying teaching at AUT on Auckland’s North Shore.

“The last year or so has just been such a shift. Just simply, I’ve been given the opportunities that I haven’t been able to have.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Jacob Batten says his transition worker supported him practically in achieving independence – like physically helping him move out and get paper work together to enrol in university.

His experience led him to believe caregivers need more support to help them let go of their foster children.

Although he no longer has a relationship with his former caregiver, bonds with members of his biological family that been broken when he was uplifted have been repaired since he started living independently, which has healed a “massive hole” in his life.

Providing ‘enduring support’ takes a village

The longing by care-experienced youth to reconnect with whānau they have been separated from is a common theme brought up by pretty much everyone Stuff has spoken to for this story.

The 2021 Just Sayin report found 44% of young people lived with whakapapa whānau (biological family). This was higher for rangatahi Māori, at 51%, compared with other ethnic groups.

Ashton acknowledges the need for rangatahi to be supported to strengthen and, in some cases, rebuild relationships with the people who are most important to them before they leave care.

She wants those affected by state care to know the people behind the transition support service are “passionate” and care about their opinions. Her team meets with VOYCE quarterly to discuss how it can be improved.

Rangatahi who have experienced ETRR placements, and their caregivers, have been interviewed as part of a review that’s under way into the initiative to help ensure they both get the support they “need and deserve”.

Having a transition worker, Ashton says, means “young people can have someone to celebrate their successes, support them through tough times, help them take the learning out of situations”.

*Name changed to protect her identity and that of her foster children.