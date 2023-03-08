Cyclone Gabrielle: Red Cross grateful for thousands of dollars from generous Stuff readers

Red Cross has been busy since Cyclone Gabrielle reaching out to stricken communities across the North Island.

After raising nearly $4.5 million from generous Kiwis in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, Stuff has handed over $630,000 to New Zealand Red Cross to do what it does best.

The Red Cross has raised more than $13 million in total, which is already being used at the coalface of the disaster that hit so many North Island communities.

General manager engagement and enterprise Shane Chisholm​ said the organisation’s New Zealand Disaster Fund would be split across three programmes; response and recovery, partnerships, and investments.

Chisholm said the Red Cross was grateful to Stuff, their readers, and all of Aotearoa New Zealand for helping to raise money in the last three weeks.

Stuff’s fundraiser is the second-largest page in Givealittle history. Stuff has distributed the funds between the Red Cross and Mayoral Relief Funds in areas where a local state of emergency has been declared including Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Waikato, and Hawke’s Bay. More than $629,000 has been donated to the Red Cross.

Chisholm said the Red Cross was still working on the ground, undertaking door-to-door needs assessments alongside agencies including Civil Defence Emergency Management, local government and welfare organisations.

“We continue to work with communities to identify and respond to their changing needs. We have delivered supplies such as generators, fuel containers, satellite phones, and portable radios into affected communities.”

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher​ said the company was “absolutely humbled” by the generosity of readers.

“They contributed the first $3 million in just a few days which shows the depth of feeling towards affected communities, and people's desire to help in any way they could.”

Boucher said Stuff's mission was to help make Aotearoa a better place so mobilising its readers was a natural thing to do.

“Our hope is that individuals, communities and businesses quickly receive the support they need to move forward and rebuild their lives,” she said.

Supplied Red Cross workers have been extrremely busy over the last three weeks.

About $600,000 of the Red Cross’ Disaster Fund was already committed to its response and recovery programme.

The programme focused on supporting immediate emergency response and early recovery work, Chisholm said.

So far, Red Cross has spent more than 5000 hours responding to recent severe weather events including the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Some of its relief fund was spent on 36 generators as well as fuel cans and extension cords for the Napier region.

“For those areas that remain isolated without road access, some supplies will be airlifted in.”

Supplied Red Cross staff working with those most affected by the disaster.

Red Cross has trained about 80 people from Te Whatu Ora, Te Aka Whai Ora, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, other health and social service agencies as community champions in Psychological First Aid (PFA) to provide wellbeing support to the wider community.

The partnerships programme focused on the distribution of funds to organisations and community groups who could make an impact supporting affected communities.

As part of this programme, applications for funding support would open soon to community groups and organisations.

“Working in partnership with organisations and supporting existing programmes and initiatives helps reduce duplication,” Chisholm said.

“It provides support to communities facing hardship faster and more effectively.

“We’re looking at what organisations are on the ground, so that we can work with them to build on existing knowledge, expertise and programmes that are already up and running.”

Where are your Stuff donations going?

$629,000 – Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund

$629,000 – Auckland Council Emergency Relief Fund

$943,000 – Hawke's Bay Disaster Relief Trust

$943,000 – Gisborne District Council Disaster Relief Trust

$210,000 – Far North District Council Mayoral Relief Fund

$210,000 – Whangārei District Council Mayoral Relief Fund

$210,000 – Kaipara District Mayoral Relief Fund

$314,000 -- Waikato District Council Mayoral Relief Fund

$314,000 – Thames-Coromandel District Council Mayoral Disaster Relief Fund

(A small portion of the total went to Givealittle service fees.)