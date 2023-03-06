State of national emergency extended in Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti

Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty has extended the national state of emergency in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti. (File photo)

The state of national emergency in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti has been extended for a further week.

Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty on Monday extended the state of national emergency that was declared on February 14, in order to manage the continuing impacts from Cyclone Gabrielle in these regions.

A state of national emergency is only declared for very large emergencies, when an event has overwhelmed emergency services and involves a threat of danger to people.

The declaration gives the national controller legal authority to apply further resources across the country and set priorities in support of a national level response.

McAnulty said “while together we’ve made some serious progress, the mahi is ongoing and there are still major road access issues for some communities”.

“In the Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay regions, thousands of people are still unable to return to their homes due to flood damage,” he said.

He said he intended to include Wairarapa into a national transition period, after consultation with local councils. The national transition period enables remedial works to be carried out, for example to restore access to cut-off properties or make temporary infrastructure repairs.

“I want to thank everyone who has picked up a shovel to help a mate or even someone they didn’t know, those that opened their home to someone in need, or who has volunteered their time and skills to help these communities. Kia kaha,” McAnulty said.