'My sister did not deserve this': No justice for Wellington student killed by ex

Apsara Wimalasiri was killed by her estranged husband in April 2022. She’s pictured here before her wedding.

Warning: Some images in this story may be distressing.

Rangana Wimalasiri​ is always happy to get phone calls from New Zealand.

They remind her of sister Apsara, who would often call her in Sri Lanka from Wellington – where Apsara lived while studying for a doctorate at Victoria University’s School of Linguistics and Applied Language Studies.

Apsara would always urge her younger sister to speak English, but Rangana would always laugh her off. There would be other times to practise, she would say.

Apsara Wimalasiri died in April last year,​ aged 33, during what was supposed to be a quick trip home to Sri Lanka to visit family. Her death sent ripples through the capital’s academic and Sri Lankan communities.

At the time, it was believed Apsara was killed by her ex-husband. Now Rangana, who was with Apsara in her last moments, has confirmed this as true. She has come forward to share her sister’s story.

Apsara was born in 1989 to Lionel Wimalasiri​, a mechanic, and Thushari Pushpakanthi,​​ a public servant. Rangana was born five years later. They lived in Kadawatha​, a small town near Kirillawala​ in Sri Lanka’s western province​.

Her akka (older sister) was always the more gifted student of the two, Rangana says. A “genius” with a talent for languages and literature. It was their father’s dream that she become a university lecturer – an ambition Apsara shared.

In 2011, tragedy struck. Lionel died of a heart attack on April 14, the Sinhalese New Year. Apsara, just 21, suddenly became the family's main breadwinner. She took multiple part-time jobs while finishing her education at the University of Colombo.

Rangana Wimalasiri Apsara Wimalasiri with her mother, Thushari Pushpakanthi, and father, Lionel Wimalasiri.

Rangana says the situation was hard on her and believes Apsara longed to have someone to lean on. Marriage could provide this. In 2017, Apsara married a man named Miyasiya Lelwala​​.

Lelwala was an assistant manager of a motor company in Kadawatha and came from a good family. The match was approved by everyone involved.

But Rangana said Lelwala always had one goal in mind – to migrate to a “good country”. Apsara was an ideal wife for him. Her academic record and master’s degree meant she was an ideal PhD candidate for any overseas-based programme.

But Apsara couldn’t see that side of her husband, Rangana says. She loved him.

“She didn’t understand that he’s going to use her.”

Apsara arrived in New Zealand in January 2020. Lelwala quit his job in preparation for the move.

Then the pandemic hit and New Zealand’s borders closed. Lelwala was unemployed, alone and unable to leave Sri Lanka.

Things began to deteriorate. While Apsara thrived in New Zealand, forming a strong social circle and excelling at her studies, Rangana says Lelwala developed an addiction to drugs. A series of extramarital affairs followed.

Apsara, who by then had entered Victoria’s PhD programme, had enough. At the beginning of 2022 she decided to separate from her husband.

Rangana Wimalasiri Apsara with Miyasiya Lelwala, before she left for New Zealand in 2020.

Lelwala gave her two options. The first, getting him into the country as a dependent, after which they could live separately. The second, that she pay him 5 million Sri Lankan rupees – roughly NZ$24,800. Then he would grant her a divorce.

Lelwala told her he would kill Rangana and her mother if Apsara did not comply.

Rangana was scared. Lelwala had started messaging her and Thushari, telling them they wouldn’t live to see 2023. The women say their concerns were dismissed by Sri Lankan authorities, with police telling them the messages wouldn’t be acted on.

The anniversary of Lionel’s death came. Rangana went to a nearby temple to give offerings in her father’s name. That was when Apsara called. The stress was starting to weigh and she wanted to come home.

Rangana begged her not to. In three months, she could afford to fly her and her mother out to Singapore. They could all meet there.

Apsara had already made up her mind. That day, she spoke to her university supervisor and arranged two weeks' leave.

Supplied Apsara Wimalasiri out tramping in New Zealand.

A week after the phone call, Apsara, without warning, appeared on the doorstep of the family home.

She reassured her mother only they knew she was in the country. A trip was immediately planned.

But it was too late.

Three days later, the group were at home together. Another woman, one of Apsara’s students from her time teaching at Colombo University, had come to visit.

At about 6.50pm, Thushari was in the kitchen making Apsara’s favourite meal – pork curry – and Rangana was lying on her bed. Apsara was getting ready to take a shower. She went outside, briefly, to finish a phone call with a friend.

Rangana heard her sister scream. She ran to the door and opened it.

Lelwala was there, with a knife. What followed was a brutal, fatal attack on those inside.

Rangana was told by doctors she saved her own life by staying silent as the assailant slashed at her arms, hands, and shoulders 10 times.

She was so quiet Lelwala had thought he had killed her. He then entered the house, attacking the visitor. Thushari fled.

Apsara was on the ground, bleeding from her face and neck. She was dead.

Supplied Rangana Wimalasiri's injuries after she was attacked by Miyasiya Lelwala in April 2022.

A year on, Rangana’s life has changed beyond comprehension. Scars from the attack cover her shoulder and right arm – a long rope of scar tissue trails down her inner arm.

Apsara’s student lost three fingers and suffered multiple knife wounds to her neck. She lives in constant pain, Rangana says – an innocent victim of circumstance.

Thushari escaped unharmed.

After the attack, Rangana managed to run for help. A neighbour found her and took her to hospital. Police arrived and arrested Lelwala.

Rangana says she has read the police report. Lelwala’s first question to the police officer who found him was, “is my wife dead?”

Rangana Wimalasiri Scars from the attack cover her shoulder and right arm – a long rope of scar tissue trails down her inner arm.

Apsara’s ex-husband has not appeared at the two court dates assigned to him. He is remanded in a mental health unit.

As Lelwala has not yet been tried through the legal system, Rangana cannot access Apsara’s death certificate. Without it, her sister can’t graduate posthumously.

More worrying is what her lawyers have told her. Due to Lelwala’s mental health status, he can soon apply for bail.

Rangana and her mother can no longer live in Kadawatha. They are hiding in another town.

The pair now live together in a small apartment. Rangana works full time to support them both.

She likes to pretend Apsara is still alive in New Zealand, studying for her doctorate, just a phone call away. Sometimes, it's the only thing that keeps her going.

Ross Giblin A candlelight vigil for Apsara at Victoria University of Wellington in 2022.

And every day, she goes to the courthouse to ask about Apsara’s case.

All Rangana wants is justice for her akka.

“Every girl, every woman, and every person has the right to say no to a toxic relationship or a toxic marriage life .... My sister did not deserve this.”

Where to get help for domestic violence

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

Shine Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women)

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.

Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

What’s Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.

Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.