Police officer cleared of wrongdoing over 'tackle' that broke teenager's back

The young man suffered one fractured vertebra and dislocated another when he was arrested. (File photo)

A police officer has been cleared of wrongdoing after he fractured a teenager’s back while chasing and arresting him.

In a decision released on Tuesday, the Independent Police Conduct Authority found the off-duty officer was justified in the amount of force he used when he chased and brought down a fleeing suspect on Greys Avenue​ in Central Auckland on May 30​ last year.

The 17-year-old suspect told the investigation that the officer had “spear tackled” him as he ran down the street and then put his knee on his back when he was lying on the ground.

He fractured one vertebra in his spine and dislocated another in the incident.

READ MORE:

* Police officer's use of force 'unreasonable and excessive' when arresting a 14-year-old boy, IPCA rules

* Gisborne police response to family harm episodes 'inadequate', watchdog finds



But after hearing from two witnesses, an earlier witness report taken at the time and testimony from the officer – referred to only as “Officer A” – Judge Colin Doherty ruled in the police’s favour.

“Mr X”, as the complainant was known, along with another person, had been interrupted while trying to steal a motor scooter on Karangahape Rd.

Sapeer Mayron/Stuff Greys Ave where the incident happened in May 2022.

A woman told them she was going to call the police and the two fled.

The off-duty Officer A, who was driving a marked police car and in civilian clothes, said he turned on his siren and lights when he spotted the duo after hearing description of the two on the radio.

He followed them down Greys Ave where he got out of his car and gave chase as he screamed at them to stop, he said.

He grabbed the teenager by the shoulders as they ran and claims he lost his footing and fell on top of the boy as they tumbled to the pavement.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF The Independent Police Conduct Authority believes it is being misinterpreted by media reports. (Video first published in December 2017)

The young offender then claimed the officer then put his knee into his back after he told the man he had hurt himself.

But, while they couldn’t say definitively whether the officer tackled the boy, two eyewitnesses said they did not see the officer put his knee into the suspect’s back.

Judge Doherty agreed “the fall was an unfortunate and unforeseen accident rather than a deliberate tackle” and the force was reasonable and proportionate.

A recording from the call the officer made to emergency services asking for an ambulance also showed he was “genuinely concerned” for the teenager’s wellbeing, the judge said.

The suspect also claimed that he was left on the ground in pain for two hours.

But police records show he was arrested at about 3.32pm and taken to the hospital in the back of a police car around 4.05pm after police were told it could be up to four hours before an ambulance could attend.

In hospital the teen underwent surgery to stabilise the vertebrae then discharged himself against the advice of medical staff, the report said.