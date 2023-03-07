Video interview of key witness in Benbow murder trial highlights inconsistencies

A video interview conducted by police with a crucial witness in the David Benbow murder trial has been played to the jury after further queries about the evidence and the need for context.

Benbow, 54, is on trial in the High Court in Christchurch accused of murdering his childhood friend Michael McGrath, 49, on May 22, 2017.

It’s alleged he shot McGrath with his .22 rifle after inviting him to his house at Candys Rd​, Halswell, to help shift railway sleepers. The weapon and McGrath’s body have never been found.

The Crown alleges that about 8.54am on May 22, 2017, a Subaru station wagon believed to be McGrath’s drove past a private CCTV camera in Wales St, a short distance from Candys Rd. A minute later it was caught on a camera at the New World Supermarket, turning down Oak Ridge St in the direction of Candys Rd, the Crown says.

The crucial witness Stephen Robinson gave evidence last week that he saw two men outside Benbow’s property at 9am, although the defence challenges the accuracy of the sighting. Benbow says he did not see McGrath on May 22 as he failed to turn up for their appointment.

Robinson, a port worker, gave evidence last week that he was driving home from Lyttelton on May 22, 2017 when he saw the men and a blue Subaru similar to the car McGrath owned.

For the first time in any of his accounts of the sighting, he told the court he saw the men and the car about 9am.

He first approached a police constable about his information in June 2017, when he said he did not know where and when he made the sighting. In statements to the police in November and December he gave different times for the sighting.

In the video interview on June 22 2018 – played to the court on Tuesday – Robinson told Detective Hamish Keir he got away from Lyttelton about 9am on the relevant morning after Keir referred him to a log that showed he had secured the fishing boat San Granit by 8.31am.

In the interview Robinson talked about his tying-up crew spending 15 to 20 minutes on the wharf after 8.31am. He had various duties on returning to his office, including checking the computer. He reckoned it would take five to 10 minutes to get away.

He remembered the San Granit coming in and it was a nice morning, but no more details. “Just another tie-up.”

He knew it was May 22 because it was definitely the last day of his four-day shift. There had been no ships the previous day. He showed Keir the route he took to Candys Rd.

Keir has given evidence saying the trip takes about 22 minutes.