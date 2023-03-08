Flourish retirement village plans bogged down in consent process

Approved roadworks are underway at Palmerston North's Pacific Drive in preparation for a proposed retirement village.

Palmerston North could have a new, independent and locally-owned retirement village at Aokautere in less than four years time if the city council grants consent.

To be called Flourish Aokautere, the Pacific Drive village would be operated and managed by Cook St nursing home owner and manager Anna Blackwell.

The retirement community would have about 140 single-level villas with one to three bedrooms, about 20 apartments, a facilities centre, and a care centre of about 120 beds providing rest-home, dementia and hospital-level care.

Blackwell said it was an exciting opportunity, and a jump into “the big time”.

She said it was clear within the current health reforms that small care providers, like Cook St with its 30 beds, would increasingly struggle to be financially viable.

Her vision was to create something unique to Palmerston North that was locally-designed and managed and transferred the homely and professional standards she valued into a larger setting.

But there was still a lot of process to go through before landowner and developer, Woodgate Ltd director Les Fugle, would be able to gain council approval to go ahead.

After a history of legal disputes, mainly about earthworks in the Aokautere area, the council is so far resisting the proposals.

It advised against allowing the development proposals to be handled through the Covid-19 fast-track process, “in light of significant potential issues with earthworks and geotechnical stability and longstanding environmental compliance history with the site and the developer”.

It has also rejected Woodgate’s resource consent application on the grounds the information provided was incomplete.

supplied Site of a proposed retirement village in Aokautere, Palmerston North.

Fugle has objected to that ruling, and his request for the decision to be revoked was heard before independent commissioner Robert Schofield on Tuesday.

Fugle said the $130 million project covering about 7 hectares would be a great opportunity for the city to provide additional housing.

It was expected to create 160 jobs during construction, and about 120 once it was up and running.

Fugle argued the reasons city council planners gave for rejecting his applications could have been dealt with through requests for further information, or through conditions imposed on consents.

The council had granted a separate earthworks consent that allowed the site to be cleared of gorse, for work on a partially-filled gully to continue, and for compaction and levelling in preparation for building.

He and the council were still at odds over responsibility for stormwater that was draining on to the village site and that matter was before the courts.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Earthworks are being carried out on the site of a proposed retirement village.

Council lawyer Nick Jessen said stormwater management was a critical issue in the context of long-running disputes between the council and landowners.

In another issue of contention, the council had received an Environment Court ruling giving immediate legal effect to Plan Change G, the future planning rules for Aokautere.

Fugle had asked for a judicial hearing of that decision, although it did not directly impact on the retirement village proposal, he said.

Council consultant planner Phil Hindrup said although some of the deficiencies in the consent application were matters of detail, things like managing stormwater from a large, impervious development, land stability and urban design standards were significant.

David Unwin/Stuff Anna Blackwell prepares to expand from a small nursing home to a new retirement village.

Fugle said he did not believe the council should be directing urban and landscape design, which were issues that would be dealt with later, and it was in the developers' interests to ensure it presented an attractive product for sale.

Blackwell said she was local and wanted to work with the community to create an outcome that fitted in with its surroundings and provided activities for residents and top-quality care.