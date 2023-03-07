'Six gunshots fired' at house says neighbour in Gore

Hamilton St in Gore is closed after an incident overnight.

A street is closed to traffic after shots were fired at a hose in Gore on Tuesday morning.

Detective senior sergeant Greg Baird said police received reports of shots being fired at a house on Hamilton St around 2.50am.

“A scene guard was put in place, and remains this morning as police conduct a scene examination and further inquiries into the matter,” Baird said.

A neighbour who lives a block from the scene said she heard six gunshots in a row at 2.45am, and then an ambulance at 3.10am.

Then it went quiet, she said.

“We know people who live at the Boundary Rd end and there’s some young kids live up there. It’s scary,” she said.

Police were appealing for anyone who may have seen what happened or know of any suspicious behaviour to call 105 and quote event number P053877665.

The Gore District Council said police asked it close Hamilton St, between Boundary Rd and Maitland St, after an early-morning incident.

The council said the street would be closed until further notice.