Street closed after 'incident' in Gore

Hamilton St in Gore is closed after an incident overnight.

A street is closed to traffic after an incident in Gore on Tuesday morning, but police are not commenting on what happened.

The Gore District Council said police asked it close Hamilton St, between Boundary Rd and Maitland St, after an early morning incident.

The council said the street would be closed until further notice.

A police spokesperson said there had been an incident overnight but would not confirm any details.

She said police were currently guarding the scene.