Refill Revolution starts near Nelson with one small re-use stall

Shopper Leah Kininmonth, left, discusses reusing products with Chia Sisters marketing manager Abbie Tebbutt, centre, and Kate Robertson from Pic's Peanut Butter, right.

In the same way Greta Thunberg sparked a school climate movement by sitting outside Swedish parliament with a banner, two Kiwi women have started their campaign against single-use packaging with a small stall outside a refill store near Nelson.

Abbie Tebbutt, marketing manager of local beverage company Chia Sisters, was offering fruit juices on tap in front of the GoodFor store in Appleby near Nelson on Sunday.

Beside her, Pic's Peanut Butter brand manager, Kate Robertson, had $20 glass jars of peanut butter, that consumers could bring back clean and refill for $15.

The pop-up stall was their “first stab” at growing the Refill Revolution campaign they developed with former Pic's employee, Caitlin Attenburrow, which launched last month, aimed at shifting consumer, retailer and business behaviour towards refilling nationwide.

More people in New Zealand should be able to buy produce in containers like hard plastic or glass that could be kept and refilled with produce, instead of in packaging used once and then thrown away, Tebbutt said.

Landfills across Aotearoa received about 380,000 tonnes of plastic waste annually, according the Ministry for the Environment. Only 32,500 tonnes of plastic waste was recycled onshore annually.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The Refill Revolution campaign calls for more reusable packaging to divert single-use plastic from landfills.

While producing plastics contributed substantially to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, it also produced the potent GHG methane as it broke down in landfill, like other organic matter.

Recycling glass, meanwhile, burned fossil fuels.

“There is no doubt that we have a waste crisis in New Zealand,” Tebbutt said.

“As food producers, we’re in a unique and privileged position to be able to do something about that.”

About 120 businesses had signed up to “Refill Revolution” campaign so far, receiving ideas and tips from other companies about refill options, examples of action they could take locally to help grow the movement, and logos they could display.

Chia Sisters was acting to supply more of its drinks in kegs, because “the best form of packaging is no packaging”, Tebbutt said.

The company’s juices were sold in glass bottles, but customers could refill their juice in glass bottles from kegs at some stores.

The business was starting a keg trial with nationwide hotel group, EVT Hotels and Resorts, which included Rydges and QT hotels, she said.

Some companies across Aotearoa were offering returnable container services, whereby the businesses washed and reused the containers themselves.

But the businesses were calling for a centralised container reuse scheme, rather than each business doing it alone.

Robertson said manufacturers and glass suppliers had asked how they could get involved in Refill Revolution.

"Everyone’s really chomping at the bit for something that will allow people to roll out their systems and their solutions nationwide, and at the moment it’s very much a regional thing.

"But it’s just a matter of time before those processes are in place.”

Businesses could team up to make their changes more economically viable, the pair said.

How supermarkets could provide refill options was “another step on the journey”, Tebbutt said.

“We hope that through this movement we get their attention as well, and they feel the demand and the pressure not only from producers but from consumers wanting these packaging free options.”

"Refill Revolution" was developed with help from the Climate Leaders Programme coordinated by Mission Zero, an initiative from local charitable trust, Businesses for Climate Action.