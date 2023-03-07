Untreated Napier sewage to be piped into sea for another week or possibly two

The two large bio-trickling filter plants of Napier’s flooded wastewater plant can be seen near the top of this photograph taken four days after Cyclone Gabrielle. (File pic)

Untreated sewage from Napier will continue to piped into the sea for another week or two, from which time it may be ‘partially treated’ until the city’s wastewater plant is fully repaired at an as yet unknown date.

The plant stopped operating the day Cyclone Gabrielle hit, February 14, and has not been treating wastewater since then.

Before it can start working again it needs to be completely cleaned, reconfigured and recommissioned, council spokesperson said.

“Work is being undertaken to expedite repairs to the plant to get it operational as soon as possible with inspecting and testing currently underway,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Auckland water agency estimates price tag of flood damage at over $250m

* Sediments are wrecking our coastal ecosystems

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Extreme weather leaves Auckland's water infrastructure fragile



It was hoped that “partial treatment” might start in the next week or two. This, essentially, would mean solid items such as wipes and other larger, non-soluble items in the sewage would be filtered out before it was discharged to sea.

“The city’s wastewater system is currently working to full capacity, therefore water conservation remains crucially important. In the meantime, people should continue to avoid the beach and sea water along Napier’s coast and not eat kai moana,” the spokesperson said.