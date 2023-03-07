Two roads in to Whangamatā means Beach Hop 'good to go'

Thousands of participants and spectators with their classic vehicles and outfits typically descend on Whangamata for the annual Repco Beach Hop

Cyclone Gabrielle has failed to blow away Whangamatā’s iconic Beach Hop event after Graeme ‘Noddy’ Watts said they have two roads into the town, and “we’re good to go”.

Watts, spokesperson for the Repco Beach Hop event, said that “obviously the weather has had an impact”, but that talks with Thames Coromandel Council, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and other agencies had left them convinced the event can still take place over March 22-26.

Watts said Waka Kotahi engineers had told them they have two roads that can be used to access Whangamatā and that they “don’t expect a SH25 situation”.

At the time of writing motorists are being turned away from the Coromandel highway due to a growing under-slip after part of the highway was washed out.

“If we have one of these [roads in] we’ll question it. . . as long as we’ve got two, we’re good to go.”

Watts said that safety of event attendees has been their paramount concern.

He also said it was important for the area to have the event in the wake of disruptions caused by Covid 19, then a summer of weather related issues.

“Weather events over this summer has been harder than Covid was,” he said.

“They realise how important this event is to the region, especially after this summer.”

He said the event was run by a registered charity, and that their committee “voted unanimously to give proceeds to the cyclone relief fund”.

He said in the past the event had donated “hundreds of thousands” to emergency services in the area.