Fatal bus crash leaves one dead, six injured in Turakina

One person is dead and six are injured.

One person has died after a bus crashed on Makirikiri Rd in Turakina.

In a press release, police said the driver of a vehicle died at the scene in the Rangitīkei District just before 3pm on Tuesday.

“Six passengers have minor-to-moderate injuries and have been assessed by ambulance staff.

“The road is closed, and will be for some time.

“The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.”

The bus had gone off the road and crashed into a ditch on Makirikiri Rd, between Union Line and State Highway 3 about 33 kilometres from Whanganui, a police spokesman said.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Amy Milne said they received a call around 2.50pm.

“We responded with two ambulances, two managers and one rapid response vehicle,” she said.

All patients had been treated at the scene and two ambulances remained onsite.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were assisting police and had sent two fire crews, one from Bulls and one from Marton.