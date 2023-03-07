Fatal school-bus crash leaves one dead, six injured near Marton

One person is dead and six are injured.

One person has died and six people were injured after a school-bus crashed on Mākirikiri Rd in Marton.

The driver of the school-bus for South Mākirikiri School died at the scene in the Rangitīkei District just before 3pm on Tuesday, police said.

“Six passengers have minor-to-moderate injuries and have been assessed by ambulance staff.”

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

The bus went off the road and crashed into a ditch on Mākirikiri Rd, between Union Line and State Highway 3, about 33 kilometres from Whanganui, a police spokesman said.

“The road is closed, and will be for some time.”

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

South Mākirikiri School principal Greg Allan confirmed the bus was for the school.

“All of our students are uninjured and safe with their parents,” he said.

“We are currently supporting them and their families at the school.”

Allan said a statement from the school would be released tomorrow.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Amy Milne said they received a call around 2.50pm.

“We responded with two ambulances, two managers and one rapid response vehicle,” she said.

All patients had been treated at the scene and two ambulances remained onsite.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they were assisting police and had sent two fire crews, one from Bulls and one from Marton.

A resident of Makirikiri Rd Grant O'Shanassy said the crash happened near a two-lane bridge about one kilometre from the SH3 intersection.

He said the bus ended up in a drain beside the road around 15 metres from the bridge over the Makirikiri Stream.

“The bridge is very narrow and there are a lot of close calls on that same bridge,” he said.