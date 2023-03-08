Police will not investigate Gore toddler's death for a third time

Lachie loved the police and dressing up as a policeman, his dad Paul said.

A father’s plea to have the death of his son reinvestigated for a third time has fallen on deaf ears, after Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said he was unable to comment on the case because it was now with the coroner.

Paul Jones appealed for police to reinvestigate the case outside the Gore District Court on Monday, after the Gore District Council was sentenced over the fencing of its wastewater ponds.

He said the police’s decision not to re-investigate the death is ‘’another body blow.’’

“I’m getting used to it,’’ he said.

READ MORE:

* Gore council ordered to pay $110k to parents of dead toddler; father calls for third police investigation

* Police conclude second investigation into Gore toddler's death

* Still no answers for grieving dad after his son dies in a wastewater pond



Jones’ son Lachlan was found dead in the council’s wastewater ponds in January 2019. He has always maintained that Lachlan did not wander off and drown in the ponds because there was no fluid found in his lungs, and no marks on his feet or legs, despite police concluding he had walked 1.2km from his mother’s home.

“I ask that from today onwards that this case be reopened by the police. I now ask Andrew Coster to come and front me...I now ask him, does a three-year-old matter to him?’’ he said outside the court on Monday.

“I want him to show some empathy, and front me, and get this reopened and reinvestigated by some police outside this area.’’

Robyn Edie/Stuff Paul Jones speaks outside court after sentencing of the Gore District council.

Jones says he has new evidence that proves Lachlan did not drown, after a review of his autopsy found the post-mortem’s finding of “death by drowning” was unsafe.

On Tuesday, Stuff asked Coster whether police would reinvestigate the case, and whether police were confident in the findings of the second investigation into the death.

In a response, southern area commander Inspector Mike Bowman said the matter is now with the Coroner and as such police were not in a position to make any further comment at this time.

Police said Coster was also unable to comment.

Robyn Edie The Gore District Council’s wastewater ponds. (File photo)

Police announced in July 2020, that no charges would be laid in relation to Lachie’s death after its first investigation was completed.

After Jones and his lawyer wrote to Coster about police inadequacies in the initial investigation into the death, police said they would review the case in October 2020.

In November 2021, police said the review was concluded, and all matters would be referred to the coroner.