Community co-op's $15 fruit and veg box a cost of living crisis 'godsend'

Every Tuesday afternoon Vicki Irons arrives at Wesley Community House in Porirua’s ​Cannons Creek to pick up the box of fruit and vegetables she ordered through Hauora Kai, the local fruit and veg co-op.

Each week’s box has a different selection of seasonal produce: this week’s one has the last fruits of the summer; sweet corn, five peaches and 670g of plums, along with the staples – 1.1 kg of potatoes, a broccoli and five onions. All for just $15.

“It’s a budgeting measure because you know you’re paying that much and you don’t have an unknown [price] when you go to the fruit and veggie store,” Irons said.

“I could never get through all the fruit that the pack provides, so my grandchildren always have that – it helps me know that my grandchildren are getting plenty of fruit and vitamin C.”

Irons is one of more than 1300 people in Wellington who get their weekly fruit and vegetables from collectives like Hauora Kai, which is part of the Wellington Fruit and Veg Co-op, a not-for-profit ‘buyers collective’ run by Wesley Community Action and Wellington Regional Public Health.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff People picking up their fruit and veg packs from Hauora Kai in Porirua’s Cannons Creek.

Members come and go, said regional co-ordinator Cory Hope​, but it’s had an upturn in recent months because of rising costs of living.

Prices for fruit and vegetables were 17% higher in February than a year earlier, driven by tomatoes, broccoli and iceberg lettuces – the biggest annual increase since July 2011.

“Because of the cost of living crisis there are some members in our community who still can’t even afford fresh fruit and veg, and they’re actually falling back on frozen fruit and veg or none at all,” Hope said. “It's extremely worrying.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Vicki Irons, who also volunteers at the co-op, has been buying the packs every week for eight years.

Hours before Irons picked up her fruit and veg pack, a contingent of volunteers was busy opening up sacks and boxes of fresh produce before regrouping into an assembly line to repack them into individual packs at one of the co-op’s packing hubs.

On the line, Gary Sims​ ​was in charge of the potatoes; Julie Messenger ​was on onion duty; Zara Braithwaite​​’s job was to pack the corn; Grant Robinson had full responsibility for the broccoli.

At the end of the line, Kura Robin and Averalle Paenga filled the packs with peaches and plums​ before Philip O’Regan​ ​loaded the vans. Ian Hallum​​ was the all-rounder, jumping in to help out if others need it.

Local co-ordinator Lynda Pine then drove around the area to drop the packs at collection points like local schools and churches where people picked them up.

Each week, the co-op buys fresh produce directly from suppliers and growers.

Because they don't make any profits and utilising help from volunteers keeps costs low, people could get much cheaper produce than from supermarkets. The growers and transport companies also get paid fairly.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Those at a packing hub hard at work. From left: Gary Sims, Ian Hallum, Julie Messenger, Zara Braithwaite, Grant Robinson, Lynda Pine, Averalle Paenga, Philip O’Regan.

Hope reckons the pack is generally up to 30% cheaper than buying the same amount of produce at big supermarkets.

“It varies week on week,” he said. “You’ll see really heavily discounted produce in the supermarket [but] it’ll be near to the end of its shelf life. All stuff here [from the pack] comes straight from the trucks, as fresh as you can get it.”

The programme began in 2014 as an experiment in Cannons Creek, borrowing a concept from the Food Together programme in Christchurch to include more healthy fruit and vegetables in the community’s diet.

For a long time, Porirua East, which has a high level of deprivation, has been considered a ‘food desert’ because there wasn’t access to affordable healthy food options.

Not everyone had a car to drive to the nearest supermarket, and the prices at the few local fruit and veg stores were expensive, leaving people no choice but to rely on unhealthy but cheap ultra-processed foods.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff A pack which makes up of potatoes, onions, broccoli, corn, peaches and plums cost only $15.

Other communities across the Wellington got wind of the initiative and jumped onboard. Now spread across the region, the co-op has 10 packing hubs from Newtown to Kāpiti, and more than 30 pickup points that go as far as Masterton.

Back at the Cannons Creek collection point, Tawahi Tapu​ picks up two packs each week, one for her own and one for her daughter. Everything that comes in the box will get used up and nothing goes to waste.

“The kids know Tuesday is the fruit and veg pack day, they love coming to get the fruit bags,” she said. “Normally, I come home and they’ve already wiped out half the fruit.”

Without the co-op, she would be using more petrol just to go to different supermarkets and shops to compare prices, and the produce isn’t as high quality as the ones from the pack.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Tawahi Tapu could be saving $40 a week just by going to the co-op.

“I’d rather be here than going out shopping honestly,” she said.

“We save quite a bit. Some weeks we’re saving at least $40 [each week], other weeks we could be saving $20. But every little cent counts these days with prices of food.”

Hayden Wallace​ also goes to the co-op to buy fruit and vegetables for his four kids. He usually gets two packs, or one pack and topping it with extra fruit. The $10 to $20 a week saved on the fruit and veg bill from getting a pack means more cash to spend on other essentials like bread and milk.

“Fruit is just too expensive, if it wasn’t for Wesley [Community Action] then we wouldn’t be getting fruit for the kids,” he said. “If you take the basics, four kids, there’s four pieces of fruit a day. If you’re going to the supermarket, you’re looking at least $4 a day.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Hayden Wallace, right, uses the pack to get fruit for his children, including 4-year-old Theo, left.

“It just helps [by] coming here. It means kids actually get fruit but you couldn’t get them at the supermarket.”

Across the harbour at Tītahi Bay, Sharon Hilling​ is picking up a fruit and veg pack at the local church for her and her teenage daughter. Getting that pack instead of going to the supermarket for fresh produce has shaved her food bill by $30-$40 each week “easily”, she said.

“Things like this are an absolute blessing, bit of a godsend,” she said. “When we get a cabbage in it, it lasts a couple of weeks ... there’s no way you’re going to get that at the supermarket for that price.”

But as costs soar, so does the pressure on the co-op on finding ways to keep the pack's price low. When it started, each pack sold for $10 but since then, the price has shot up to $15 and the packs continuously got smaller.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The packs are an ‘absolute blessing’ for Sharon Hilling, who lives at Tītahi Bay.

“We used to be able to give eight items [in each pack],” said Reverend Casey Lee, a priest at the St Matthew’s Anglican Church and the local co-ordinator for the Tītahi Bay fruit and veg co-op. “Now we only have six items today, the price has gone up so much.”

Hope said the increasing costs were impacting everyone in the supply chain from growers to distributors, and Cyclone Gabrielle made things more difficult.

“The supply chains just got blasted,” he said. “Unfortunately, Hawke’s Bay’s season ended a month early. Even though we’re still able to operate the options that we’ve got halved overnight. Not only the amount of produce disappeared, the prices went up by 10%, 20% in one week.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Cory Hope, left, is the regional co-ordinator the fruit and veg co-op. Lynda Pine, right, is the local co-ordinator in Cannons Creek.

“We were thinking about put [the price] up to $20, but then, if we do that, we’re sort of excluding a whole bunch of other people.”

In the long term, the co-op wanted to grow more produce locally.

A propagation unit was already set up to produce seedlings at the back garden of Wesley Community Action’s food pantry at Cannons Creek and they wanted to train the community on how to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

A survey by Te Ara Ahunga Ora The Retirement Commission for Money Week 2022 reveals what families have had to do to cope with the rising cost of living.

“The only real way to get organic fruit and veg into our community is to grow it locally,” Hope said. “That’s what we see as the future for this community, particularly what happened after the recent cyclone.”

If people want to help the co-op out, the best thing they could do was to sign up to their local co-op, because the more people buy the packs, the more fresh produce they could get into each pack.

“We have a fixed cost base, the freight cost is the same whether we get 50 packs worth or 150 packs worth,” Hope said. “If we end up with 200 packs, we can buy a lot more produce and the cost is the same.

“The more of the budget each week goes into the produce and not on paying for the expenses ... that means proportionately you get more in each pack.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The best for people to help the co-op and the community is to sign up and buy the packs, because the more people buy the packs, the more produce they get, says Hope.

Collectively buying fruit and vegetables is also making fresh produce more affordable and available to the community, and a way to break an unhealthy cycle where people rely on foodbanks and handouts, he said.

“It’s trying to bring dignity back into the process.”