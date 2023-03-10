Harry Styles concertgoers left accommodation after finding padlock on outside of door

Uriel Able-Thomas didn’t see a problem with this padlock outside the garage he converted into accommodation he rents out on Booking.com.

Three sisters were left scrambling to find accommodation the night before Harry Styles’ Auckland concert after the spot they booked online fell below expectations.

A converted garage packed with furniture, a roller door without a working motor and a padlock on the outside of the door gave them a fright.

Using Booking.com, sisters Jessica, Charlotte and Mary Brunn booked a small spot in Te Atatū South and paid $250 for two nights, for all three of them.

But when they arrived, they found a garage outfitted as a bedroom that did not match the photos they’d seen online.

“We showed up and it wasn’t obvious it was even accommodation from the get go. There wasn’t any signage,” the eldest sister, 26-year-old Jessica Brunn, said.

What’s more, she said, their host didn’t introduce himself and barely remembered they had a booking.

When he finally took them to see the room, the first thing they realised was that there was no straightforward way to lock the garage from the inside – but there was a padlock on the outside.

Someone could have locked it from the outside while they were sleeping “and we wouldn’t have known a thing about it”, Brunn said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The converted garage is attached to a house that has other rentable rooms inside.

The group had spent all day driving to Auckland from Palmerston North to see Harry Styles’ Love on Tour at Mt Smart Stadium.

Once they’d assessed the room, they left to the nearby beach to take stock.

They quickly agreed they wouldn’t be staying the night there and never went back.

“We don’t know if he realised we had left.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Uriel Able-Thomas said he feels his property’s converted garage is appropriate to rent out.

Stuff visited the house and spoke with property owner Uriel Able-Thomas.

Able-Thomas said he felt he explained the room clearly to his potential clients: that it was a converted garage, and that if they preferred a different room he had more inside his property.

He said he showed them how to use the roller door despite the broken motor and how to lock it from the outside.

Asked about the padlock, Able-Thomas said he did not believe people could be locked in.

And if they were? “There is a window,” he said.

Other people had rented and stayed in the garage room, he said, and not had a problem.

He said the women should have told him they had issues with the room instead of leaving.

Booking.com did not respond to a request for comment.