Business owner furious at council communication about contaminated silt

The owner of an engineering workshop inside a contaminated area in Napier is calling on the local council to “get its act together” after he found himself barred from entering his premises.

The hard cordon, manned by security guards, was put in place around the Awatoto industrial area at 5pm on Saturday after the Napier City Council was advised by experts that the public should not be allowed to access the site.

That is due to the presence of a cocktail of chemical and biological toxins in the silt and floodwaters across the area.

The council originally put up cordons around the area on February 21, after taking samples from the silt and floodwater.

That cordon was removed later the same day.

A council spokeswoman said it was removed at the request of police.

Test results came back on February 24 and 28 revealing the presence of highly toxic contaminants including high ammonia pockets, hydrocarbons, sulfur dioxide, insecticides, pesticides, acids, caustic agents, significant biological hazards and other hazards.

John Cowpland/Stuff A sign at the cordon at Awatoto.

But it wasn’t until Saturday that the council erected the hard cordon.

The current cordon is in place under 6B of the Building Act which covers the management of buildings located in an area affected by an emergency.

Council acting chief executive Richard Munneke said further test results were expected in the next week or so, and “we expect to be able to re-evaluate the cordon by March 16 at the earliest”.

That comes as small comfort to Ross Betty, who owns Pipe Co Engineering, one of numerous businesses inside the “hard-cordon”.

He and others evacuated the area on February 21 “after the fire trucks came around with loudspeakers yelling ‘evacuate, evacuate, evacuate’”.

By that stage Betty and his four employees had already been in and cleared and disinfected the workshop, which had silt through it.

John Cowpland/Stuff People donning PPE gear at cordon on Wednesday.

Like others with businesses in the area Betty returned to his site a few days after they were evacuated.

“Then, a few days ago, we turn up to go to work one morning, and we find out they’ve fenced off all the bloody roads in. No one at the fences knew anything. They said it was shut due to some health and safety thing. I said ‘f... off, we’ve been working in here for two weeks and none of us got crook’,” Betty said.

Betty and one of his staff were allowed to enter the cordon in full PPE gear on Wednesday and Tuesday to clear out the workshop, and the business is temporarily operating out of a location in Hastings

“Talk to anybody. No-one knows what the hell is going on. Napier City Council has had three weeks to clean that s... up and nothing’s been done,” he said

Betty said he had received no information about the contamination, and had not been called to a meeting the council held on Tuesday.

“I got a call the other day from a guy who said it’d be 10 days before we could go back in,” he said.

Other business owners inside the cordon area were less concerned about the way the situation had been handled.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Flood water ripped through Chrissy Atkinson's home at the Napier Golf Club.

Ravensdown Napier works manager Andrew Torrens said the company was ”working closely with Napier City Council and are encouraged by their approach to working collaboratively with all businesses in the Awatoto Industrial Area.

”While our admin and lab buildings were significantly damaged by flood water, overall damage is fortunately not as extensive as it has been for some other operators in the area.

“Our acid and fertiliser manufacturing lines remained above water throughout,” he said.

There had been no loss of sulphuric acid from the site as the floodwaters did not reach the acid storage tanks, he said.