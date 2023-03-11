Third Girl Guides chief executive in seven months resigns after six weeks in job

Gone, gone, gone and gone. The faces of troubled organisation GirlGuiding New Zealand, from left: former chief executives Susan Coleman, Lauren McKinnon, and Monica Robbers, and board chairperson Adrienne Kenney.

The third chief executive of GirlGuiding New Zealand in seven months has resigned after just six weeks in the job, alongside the board chairperson and two board members.

Chief executive Dr Monica Robbers quit the troubled organisation last week at the same time as board members Hayley Smith and Simon Tran. They were followed by board chairperson Adrienne Kenney this week.

Hiring the former interim chief executive of Cycling New Zealand, who helmed the organisation in the wake of the independent inquiry into the sudden death of elite cyclist Olivia Podmore, was considered a coup for GirlGuiding.

Robbers had extensive experience in executive leadership, having also been a senior executive at High Performance Sport New Zealand and a senior manager at the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Robbers was appointed to lead GirlGuiding five months after chief executive Susan Coleman resigned following a Stuff investigation revealing workplace bullying, mass staff turnover and financial instability.

Leaked documents revealed a toxic workplace culture, with up to 30 of 43 staff leaving between January and August 2022.

Former employees said there had been instances of staff crying in the car park, colleagues spying on each other and of bullying from leadership was normalised.

Leaked documents also showed Coleman and former board chairperson Fiona Harnett covered up evidence of a toxic culture from a consultant’s report, which led to Sport New Zealand freezing vital funding.

After Coleman left in August, Lauren McKinnon was appointed interim chief executive before Robbers took over when McKinnon went on maternity leave on January 16. She resigned just six weeks later.

Robbers declined to comment on why she resigned.

A current employee approached Stuff this week to allege the toxic workplace culture hadn’t changed. The employee alleged Kenney had continually ignored and blatantly denied bullying issues. The person also alleged Kenney asked staff not to use the term bullying “when it really isn’t bullying”.

They also said Kenney had put herself forward for the chief executive job following Robbers’ resignation.

After the allegations were put to Kenney, public relations specialist Daniel Paul said she would not answer questions until next week as she was in America.

Subsequently, Kenney emailed to say that she had resigned as the board chairperson this week. She did not respond to the allegations except to say she had offered to “step out of the chair role and help out in operations”.

“But with further feedback and consultation, it just didn’t seem like it would be in the best interest for me or the staff.

Monica Robbers/Supplied Robbers resigned as chief executive from GirlGuiding New Zealand after just six weeks in the job.

“I offered to stay around till May so that they could run simultaneous processes with the chair role and to hire the interim CEO role for 10 months (until Lauren’s return).”

Stuff understands the organisation is heading for another large deficit in 2023 after a $1.7 million loss in 2022, and $11m of accumulated losses in the past five years.

Dtk International – the company tasked with providing a comprehensive report on the future of the organisation in 2020 – suggested funding would run out in 15 years (by 2035) under the current model.

After concerns about workplace culture were raised within Sport NZ in January 2021, the high performance body froze a $500,000 application GirlGuiding wanted for Enterprise Mapping – a tool for implementing strategy.

Supplied The organisation has been around for a long time. Here Prince Albert and Princess Elizabeth inspect the Girl Guides in 1927 at Wellington prior to Albert becoming King George VI in 1936.

In a statement, Sport NZ said it became aware of “cultural issues” within GirlGuiding in late 2020. These were raised with Coleman and Harnett, respectively the chief executive and board chairperson at the time.

“We made it clear their application would be paused until there was a plan in place to resolve these issues.”

Sport NZ said GirlGuiding made a plan to address the issues, which included introducing a new senior leadership team and appointing new board members, including an independent chairperson.

As a result, Sport NZ moved forward with the application and agreed to provide $412,000 over three years (until 2024).

In a statement on Friday, chief executive Raelene Castle said Sport NZ was aware of the “challenges” GirlGuiding was facing and was working with the organisation to provide assistance and support.

“We are in regular contact with [GirlGuiding] and all indications are that funding allocated from Sport NZ has been used appropriately and within the guidelines of the partnership agreement.”