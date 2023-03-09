Hamilton cautioned to slow down on the speed bump plan

There could be a further 30-40 raised safety platforms being installed on Hamilton streets over the next year or so.

The brakes are being put on Hamilton motorists with more giant speed humps or ‘raised safety platforms’ to be rolled out over the next year.

However, city councillor Ryan Hamilton thinks the process behind the new safety measures should slow down.

Councillors on the Infrastructure and Transport Committee this week voted for 75 new projects aimed at making Hamilton's roads safer and easier for different types of transport.

The approved projects range from major intersection upgrades, including raised safety platforms, and safer roads outside schools to cycling and walking improvements and public transport infrastructure upgrades.

Some project work planned for the financial year is construction but some is early-stage design, City Transportation Network operations team lead Robyn Denton said.

“So while there was a big long list of projects, that wasn’t all the projects going to be delivered next year.”

Denton said she couldn’t say how many of the projects would be built in the next financial year, which starts in July 2023.

The projects fall under the council’s $9.6m Low-Cost Low-Risk programme.

Of that, 49% is funded by the council and 51% funded by Waka Kotahi.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff International research shows raised safety platforms reduce death and serious injuries by about 40%.

However, the plan includes traffic slowing measures that won’t be to the taste of all motorists – raised platforms and a 30kmh speed limit around schools – but are key parts of the Government’s Road to Zero programme.

Council says international research shows platforms reduce death and serious injuries by about 40%.

Denton said a lot more work goes into raised safety platforms than the speed bumps.

“They have a nice flat top which provides that connectivity for people walking and cycling trying to get across the road. And particularly people using mobility scooters, wheelchairs and pushchairs trying to negotiate the traffic.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton City Council councillor Ryan Hamilton believes they need to put the brakes on some roading upgrades.

They’re aimed at reducing speed, particularly around pedestrians, to increase the chances of survival in a crash situation.

Denton doesn’t believe more platforms will cause more congestion, as it’s standard to slow down and check for gaps when approaching intersections.

”What we are doing is reinforcing that.”

Councillor Ryan Hamilton voted against the idea in part.

“I don’t think there is anyone who would dispute safe and slow traffic in and around school gates. Even some of the shops which have proved problematic, like Silverdale and Masters Ave,” he said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff There are also plans to improve cycling and pedestrian options in parts of the city.

“Let's prioritise safety around those areas and let's just slow down and have a think before we go further around the city.”

Hamilton had concerns about the number of raised platforms.

“I think we’ve done 20-odd in the last two years, this was 30 to 40 potentially in the next 12 to 24 months, so it was a huge scaled-up deployment.”

He said existing platforms got mixed reviews from the community who are “not on this journey, they’re not shown the rationale behind it”.

“I think we can introduce them a bit slower.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Hamilton City Council is also looking for ways to ease the workload for the landscaping team.

And Hamilton believed the council might struggle to complete all the work it wanted to, with “the largest capital programme ever... in a highly constrained, highly inflated market”.

The committee also asked for more information on non-plant alternatives for roadside gardens, especially small ones, as it can be dangerous for staff maintaining them.

Denton said the large colourful roundabouts won’t be affected.

“There is an increasing amount of landscaping going out on the networks as we build large projects - like Cobham and Wairere Dr has created some amazing planted spaces. it sits with our open spaces policy and the idea we are going to be a green city. So we’ve got all those things to work out as well as what is the best way of managing when you get seasonal weather like we have had.”