Urgent work on Coromandel's State Highway 25 keeps road closed

State Highway 25 on Tuesday between Hikuai and Opoutere on the Coromandel

A further collapse of the underslip on State Highway 25 on the Coromandel means the road remains closed.

The section of the state highway between Hikuai and Opoutere was closed early on Monday morning following a washout due to the heavy rain over the weekend.

Some traffic was allowed through on Wednesday morning, but Waka Kotahi said the highway needed to re-closed after the convoys were cleared to allow urgent work to continue.

“Contractors are cutting further into the hillside to widen the road further away from the underslip.

On Tuesday afternoon the slip worsened and more cracks appeared. The road was closed overnight.

Waka Kotahi expects to update about the work on the road on Wednesday afternoon or as soon as the situation changes.