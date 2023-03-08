Urgent work on Coromandel's State Highway 25 keeps road closed, second slip monitored

Contractors are hard at work around this underslip on State Highway 25 between Hikuai and Opoutere.

A further collapse of the under slip on State Highway 25 on the Coromandel means the road remains closed while another one could be forming further south.

The section of the state highway between Hikuai and Opoutere was closed early on Monday morning following a washout due to the heavy rain over the weekend.

Some traffic was allowed through on Wednesday morning, but Waka Kotahi said the highway needed to re-closed after the convoys were cleared to allow urgent work to continue.

“Contractors are cutting further into the hillside to widen the road further away from the underslip.

On Tuesday afternoon the slip worsened and more cracks appeared. The road was closed overnight.

Waka Kotahi expects to update about the work on the road on Wednesday afternoon or as soon as the situation changes.

SUPPLIED Video shows the extent of the washout on SH25 on the Coromandel.

Meanwhile, a second under slip further south between Waihī and Whangamatā had caused concern for locals.

Whangamatā resident, Stacey Shearman routinely travels the SH25 stretch of road from Whangamatā to Cambridge for work.

But she spotted an exposed dirt patch on the cliff-face where trees used to be and “the underside of the road had already started to slip away”.

“Part of the road is actually eaten out and the barrier is just hanging there,” Shearman said.

“This has serious consequences if it goes.”

But since reporting the damage to Waka Kotahi she said it appears nothing was being done to fix it.

Waka Kotahi/SUPPLIED Contractors are digging into the bank to extend the road away from the slip.

Shearman was pleading for Waka Kotahi to address the slip sooner rather than later so that another section of SH25 wouldn’t be compromised and further road closures could be avoided.

If another section of arterial road was cut off, she wasn’t sure how those in Coromandel would cope.

“It is the main road in and out for a lot of people.”

Waka Kotahi said it was “aware of an underslip on the shoulder of State Highway 25 north of Waihī” and the slip site was being monitored closely.

“Based on what we currently know, there is no reason to restrict to light vehicles only and reduce to one lane and stop/go,” regional manager of stakeholder relationships, David Speirs said.

Contractors were working tirelessly to ensure roads are safe to remain open, Speirs said.

“We understand how stressful the impact of recent weather events is for locals and businesses in the Coromandel. Helping communities stay connected is an absolute priority for Waka Kotahi.”