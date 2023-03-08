Road closures, slips keep popular forest park off limits after cyclone

Large slips and damage to roads caused by Cyclone Gabrielle have led to the continued closure of the Kaweka ranges in Hawke’s Bay.

Every hut, campsite and track in the ranges, popular for tramping, hunting, fishing, canoeing and rafting, has been closed to the public since February 13 and is closed until further notice.

Department of Conservation operations manager for Hawke’s Bay, Tryphena Cracknell​, said an aerial check of the range had been undertaken and “from the air, huts and tracks appear intact.

“As of now, no road access is possible due to road closures and slips. When resources allow, we will undertake closer inspections before deciding whether or not to reopen the park for helicopter access,” she said.

READ MORE:

* The sun is finally out, but you still can't swim at these Auckland beaches

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Overnight deluge sees 30 metres of Napier-Taupō Rd fall away

* Cyclone-hit Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and Coromandel face another deluge of heavy rain



Immediately after the cyclone the department’s deputy director-general organisation support Mike Tully said an extensive amount of public conservation land across the North Island had been affected, including in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti, and Hawke’s Bay.

David White stuff.co.nz The bridge linking Gisborne with the East Cape was damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle and will take months to fix.

He said early advice was that quick fixes are unlikely in some places and the department’s response “must consider the likelihood of ongoing climate change impacts as weather events become more extreme and frequent”.