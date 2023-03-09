Round The North Island yacht race rerouted due to cyclone slash on east coast

Aaron Hume-Merry checks for fouling as the North Island Two-Handed Yacht Race came into Picton on Tuesday.

A prestigious yacht race that normally does a loop of the North Island has returned to the top of the south for the first time in more than 30 years.

The Shorthanded Sailing Association’s (SSANZ) triennial Round the North Island Two-Handed Yacht Race started in Auckland before competitors sailed to Northland, around Cape Reinga and down the west coast to Wellington, where they would normally pop in for a rest and make repairs.

But this year, the racers swung into Picton, like they did back in 1990 when the race was first held.

That wasn’t the only change for the crews-of-two this year though. The return leg had to be rerouted back up the west coast as the east coast was still too dangerous for sailing due to large amounts of slash, rubbish and other debris washed into the water by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Garry Joliffe, a SSANZ committee member, said on Tuesday it was great for the race – inspired by Sir Peter Blake – to return to Marlborough after all these years.

“Our amazing hosts down in Waikawa managed to put all the boats on that new pier at 16W which was amazing, and it was great to be back there.

“Waikawa is a lot more accommodating than Wellington, trying to find berthage for up to 40 boats is difficult, but we’ve got a great relationship with the Waikawa Boating Club, and they just made it very, very easy for us to come down and return it back to where it was originally run,” he said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Crews make the final checks on their boats at Waikawa Marina before setting sail for Auckland on Tuesday.

The two-handed yacht race involved just two crew members racing boats that would usually have five or more sailors operating the vessels.

The competitors were due to go up the east coast and have a stop in Napier.

“We had to remove the stopover in Napier due to damage and it not being a suitable time, so the decision was made to return the boats up the west coast for safety reasons.

“The amount of the debris on the east coast, and then obviously the emergency services throughout that area are still dealing with the local situation, so we didn’t want to put anybody in any further danger,” Joliffe said.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Waikawa’s Nick Gardener was racing alongside his dad Ian in their boat Drinks Trolley.

Taking part in the race was Waikawa sailor Nick Gardener who was sailing alongside his father Ian on their boat Drinks Trolley, and said the change of route would mean a change in tactics.

“It’s going to be upwind pretty much all the way for this leg sadly, it’s a lot easier and fast downwind, but it seems this whole race has been upwind, and we’re a downwind set-up boat, but it is what it is, and you can’t complain about what the weather does,” he said.