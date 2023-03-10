Owners dispute menacing classification for dog after cyclist encounter

The owners of a Rhodesian ridgeback dog alleged to have bitten a cyclist say their dog may be being “punished for life” for an attack they don’t believe happened.

Manuela and Micheal Smit appeared at an animal control subcommittee hearing on Wednesday in Richmond challenging the Tasman District Council’s classification of their dog Ruby as “menacing”.

The Smits said facts were “missing” about the incident.

“The photo that we have received doesn’t show any bite marks,” Manuela told the hearing.

Supplied The animal control subcommittee is considering the case of Ruby, a Rhodesian ridgeback who allegedly attacked a cyclist. The victim of the alleged attack submitted this photo to the Tasman District Council.

“There is no proof that our dog is the cause of the bruise. Slipping on a bike pedal sounds like a more plausible cause for a slight bruise than a dog mark with no teeth marks … a bite from a ridgeback would cause serious damage to the skin and would need a doctor or hospital treatment.”

Ruby was classified as menacing at the end of April 2022 under Section 33A of the Dog Control Act after allegedly attacking a cyclist on Redwood Park Rd on March 11 last year. The classification makes muzzling her while in public mandatory.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Tasman District Council councillor Kit Maling. (file photo)

In a statement from the victim, he said he was cycling along Redwood Park Rd and saw a woman ahead with two dogs.

“When she saw me, she put one dog on a lead, but as I approached the other dog trotted towards me, and when close, sprinted the last few yards and with no warning bit me in the calf.”

The victim said he showed the woman where the dog had bit him and then cycled away.

The man said he suffered slight bruising but required no treatment.

Manuela told the hearing both dogs were unleashed as they were metres away from their driveway. She did not know with “100% certainty” which dog was involved in the incident, but thought that it was probably Kya, as Ruby was only eight months old and would stay two metres away from others.

During the alleged incident, Manuela said there were no signs of growling, aggression or barking.

“The biker was not yelling, screaming or kicking, something that you would expect when there is a dog attack. The dog approached the biker in a friendly way, wagging her tail,” she said.

“I was there, and I did not see a dog attack.”

Councillor Kit Maling said the photo of the man’s calf appeared to contradict Manuela’s account of events.

“I wouldn't call this a serious bite, but I can see bruising, redness and two little puncture marks.”

Manuela said they felt “ignored and frustrated” about the process, and couldn’t understand why it had taken a whole year to have the hearing.

TDC regulatory support officer Tabatha Kingi said a new democracy team had come on board since the elections, and certain councillors had resigned.

Kingi wrote in her report on the incident that if the classification were rescinded, “it would make it very difficult to consistently deal with any future dog attacks of a similar nature”.

A decision on Ruby’s “menacing” classification is expected in three weeks’ time, a council spokesperson said.