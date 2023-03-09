Mystery surrounds how a symbolic woman lost her boot

Barefoot, the woman on Palmerston North's coat of arms above the civic honours board has lost her boot.

Palmerston North is going to reboot its coat of arms.

The mystery of the missing boot has been discovered and reported to the city council’s culture and sport committee by Warren and Virginia Warbrick representing heritage interest group Then – Histories of Pāmutana.

Originally, the European woman standing to one side of the arms was wearing a working boot.

But in recent print, digital and ornamental versions, for reasons unknown and unexplained, she has appeared barefoot.

Virginia Warbrick said Arms were granted to the city in 1989.

The supporters standing each side of the shield were to symbolise Palmerston North’s bicultural foundations, with a Māori chief on one side, and a European woman in 19th Century domestic working dress on the other.

That sort of attire came with boots, she said, not bare feet.

Staff were at a loss to explain how it happened.

Acting chief executive’s unit manager Donna Baker said it had been investigated, but the answer had not been found.

“We have no idea why it disappeared.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Outside the Palmerston North City Council's front door, the European woman is correctly booted.

She said the error would be corrected wherever it was found.

The conversation also sparked discussion about whether the city’s coat of arms was a good reflection of modern Aotearoa with councils working to be good Tiriti o Waitangi partners.

Former Palmerston North resident, Otago University senior lecturer in Māori physical education Jeremy Hapeta, suggested councillors should “zoom out” from the foot and consider the coat of arms holistically.

He questioned whether the symbolism, with the red lion, the castle and the dragon, was appropriate.

The Māori chief took up on 10 to 15% of the overall symbol, which was hardly reflective of biculturalism.

“I don’t want to take away from the korero, whether to boot the woman or not, especially on International Women’s Day. Give her her shoe back,” he said.

The committee has asked staff to investigate options for a new coat of arms.