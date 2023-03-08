New images provide 'useful information' for criminal investigation into Pike River

Detective Superintendent Peter Read announces more drilling will be done at the Pike River mine as part of the police investigation into the November 2010 disaster. (First published September 2022)

Police have seen “considerable damage” to the main fan at Pike River mine in new footage.

Police are drilling 10 new boreholes into the Pike River mine in a bid to find “a definitive conclusion” for what caused the first explosion that killed 29 men in 2010.

The ignition source of the explosion has never been confirmed, but police have drilled a borehole into the area containing the main ventilation fan – which the royal commission into the disaster said should never have been placed underground – to investigate whether it was the source.

Detective Superintendent Darryl Sweeney said “all of the new images will further inform our ongoing criminal investigation into the first explosion at the mine”.

READ MORE:

* Police identify further human remains inside Pike River mine

* Officer honoured for 42 years of service

* Borehole footage finds remains of at least two more miners at Pike River



Police previously put cameras down nine boreholes following the $50 million Government-funded re-entry of the West Coast mine’s access tunnel (or drift). The remains of eight men were found in the images taken through the boreholes.

The mine site was handed over to the Department of Conservation (DOC), which is building a memorial walk to be added to the Paparoa Track great walk.

Supplied Pike River family members gathered at the mine portal when the drift was recovered in 2019. (File photo)

Sonya Rockhouse, who lost her son Ben in the disaster, said she was “optimistically positive” the police investigation would lead to criminal charges being laid.

“It’s definitely looking better than it ever has...There are some theories that could be confirmed and others that could be put to bed before any court case so that all the facts are presented without any doubt,” she said.

The police were “leaving no stone unturned”.

“Everything they find is little bits of more information which might explain what happened. We want justice and accountability but also to find out what happened,” she said.

She expected more remains could be seen in footage from the eight other boreholes planned by police.

Getty Images Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, and Andrew Little, right, the Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry, console family members at the entrance to the Pike River coal mine in 2019.

Sweeney said work began on the first two of 10 additional boreholes in late January and drilling was completed just over a week ago with good images obtained from both holes.

While the video would be studied further, an initial analysis provided useful information, he said.

“Images obtained from the second hole, at the location of the main fan, showed considerable damage. We can see the roadway connecting the fan area to the drift has completely collapsed. The fan shaft and some of the housing for the fan blades can be seen, as well as the fan motor,” he said.

Drill rigs had been moved to the next two drilling sites – at the end of the drift, in an area known as Spaghetti Junction, and at an intersection near the goaf intake road. The goaf is an area of the mine where coal was being extracted.

Sweeney said the next two boreholes would take between five and 10 days to drill depending on the weather, with imaging expected to take place within the fortnight.

The new images would not be released publicly as they formed part of the ongoing police investigation, a spokesperson said.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/ Nelson Mail Detective Superintendent Peter Read speaks to media at Nelson Police District Headquarters regarding the announcement of more drilling at the Pike River mine.

Detective Superintendent Peter Read previously said while the original borehole programme provided a lot of answers to vital questions, there were still “gaps in information”.

The 10 new boreholes would allow evidence to be gathered on the size and reach of the explosion, the fuel that was used and how it got from where it originated, the debris, and the direction of the blasts, he said.

“We can’t rule a prosecution out. In saying that, if we don’t get to a prosecution we want to have given it our best shot and answered every question we possibly could. This is part of being thorough,” he said.

“There’s no point in getting to that stage and not being able to answer a question.”

Other streams of investigation would not finish until May, including computer modelling of the explosion, which police were working on with universities overseas.

Read said he expected they would see human remains through the new boreholes.

None of the remains seen in earlier images had been identified, which the families accepted, he said.