Dogs believed to be behind spate of Pukekohe cat killings caught and put down

Dogs have been roaming the streets of Pukekohe and killing cats.

Two dogs suspected of going on a cat-killing spree – including gutting a moggy in front of a mum and her kids – have been caught and euthanised.

For about six months, two dogs have been roaming Pukekohe streets in Auckland’s south and reportedly killing cats that crossed their path.

It came to a head on February 7 when three cats were killed within the space of a few hours.

They included Amber Mason’s cat Harlow, who was snatched from the doorway of her house and “torn open” in front of her owner.

Mason and other residents complained to Animal Control, which dispatched an officer who couldn’t find the dogs.

Since then, Animal Control has caught two dogs matching the description of the roaming animals. They were euthanised last week.

While the dogs couldn’t be directly linked to the attacks through DNA, they matched the descriptions of witnesses, as well as a video of two dogs walking around with a dead cat hanging from one of their mouths.

STUFF Body cameras and DNA testing are being introduced to help control dogs in Auckland. (First published October 2018)

“During the time the dogs were in our care, we made enquiries to identify or locate the owner, but no contact was made by any potential owners,” Animal Control team leader James Faulkner said.

“The two dogs were classified as menacing breeds and as such, we were unable to rehome these dogs to anyone other than the owner.”

According to Auckland Council, there have been 10 separate incidents of cats being killed by roaming dogs in Pukekohe in the past six months.

Franklin Local Board member Logan Soole, who visited Mason after the attack, said it was good news the dogs were off the street.

He has since had a meeting with the community to address the problem of roaming dogs in the area.

Faulkner said while Animal Control officers were routinely dispatched to areas based on the amounts of reports, the responsibility for problem animals ultimately fell on the owner.

He said ensuring dogs were contained or under control at all times would go a long way towards keeping the community safe.

Anyone who spotted a dog acting aggressively should retreat to a safe place and contact the Animal Control call centre on 09 301 0101 immediately, Faulkner said.

It was important to supply as many details as possible, including descriptions of the dogs and owners, and any supporting details such as an address where the dog was last seen, he said.