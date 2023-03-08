West Coast road closed overnight due to slip

The slip on Tasman View Road in Greymouth causes road closure.

A West Coast road has been closed overnight due to a slip.

The slip happened about 5.30pm on Wednesday on Tasman View Rd, a small no-exit road about five minutes out of the Greymouth township.

Greymouth District Council shared in a Facebook post about 6pm that due to safety concerns about the stability of the slip the road would be closed to vehicle traffic overnight.

“Engineers are currently assessing the level of risk and we expect to know soon whether foot traffic will be allowed.”

./Stuff It is unsure what has caused the slip that has blocked teh no exit road in Greymouth.

A Greymouth District Council spokesperson said they had been unable to visit sites above the slip but had been in touch with a local resident who would let other residents know.

The council was working hard to reinstate access, the post said.

Another slip was also reported on Aorangi Reserve in Greymouth.

The slip was located on a blind spot after the 100km sign just through Boddytown.

The council said the slip was minor but safety measures had been put in place while the road remained open.

The public was urged to take care when travelling that route.

A heavy rain warning had been issued for the Westland area for 33 hours starting at 9am on Wednesday, and a severe thunderstorm warning for nine hours from 3pm on Wednesday.

“With more rain heading our way there may be other unexpected slips, so please drive carefully when out and about,” the spokesperson said.