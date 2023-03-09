Mother's ashes swapped for river sand in dispute over who should have them

A woman learnt from her mother’s best friend that her mother’s ashes had been swapped. (File photo)

When Kathleen Fitzgerald died she wanted her ashes scattered in Northern Ireland.

What her husband gave her daughter – and sole beneficiary – was an urn of river sand.

Kathleen died in January 2022 and daughter, Hannah Fitzgerald, and David Newell were named as executors of her will.

Fitzgerald lived in Melbourne and agreed her mother’s husband of 22 years, Terence Smith of Cemetery Rd, Sanson, in Manawatū, should apply for the cremation. Kathleen had wanted the ashes of her dead pets put with hers.

The ashes were returned to him.

Fitzgerald and Smith agreed that Kathleen’s ashes should be scattered in Northern Ireland, as Kathleen wished.

A recent court decision on who has the right to Kathleen’s ashes said that about a month after her death, when Fitzgerald was arranging to come to New Zealand, Smith told her she could not have her mother’s ashes.

Then he learnt he was not a beneficiary of his wife’s will.

The urn containing the ashes was stored away from the family home and another urn with river sand inside was left with belongings for Fitzgerald to collect.

In her decision from the High Court Justice Helen Cull said Fitzgerald told Smith that she wanted to take the ashes back to Melbourne with her.

“The interaction was not polite,” the judge said. Fitzgerald was told not to return.

But she did go back to the house after her mother’s best friend told her the ashes weren’t real, and Smith later confirmed it in a text message.

After what the judge said was an “unfortunate exchange of threatening texts” from Smith and lawyers letters, Fitzgerald and Newell took court action to obtain the ashes.

A judge ordered Smith to take the ashes to the executor Newell while the dispute was sorted out.

He didn’t and the matter went back to court where the order was changed so that Smith’s own lawyers would have the ashes in the meantime, and Smith complied.

The judge’s decision this week was just about who can have the ashes.

Smith said the ashes became his property because he applied for cremation and the ashes were delivered to him.

The executors said they had legal right to the ashes.

The judge said the executors were correct. Smith had organised the cremation with the knowledge and agreement of the executors in circumstances where Fitzgerald could not return to New Zealand in person, she said.

The executors had overriding rights to custody of Kathleen’s ashes.

They could also decide where the ashes were kept until they were scattered, and who attended the scattering, taking into account the views of those close to Kathleen, the judge said.

“Accordingly, the deceased’s ashes should be placed in the possession of the executors and held in such place as they consider to be appropriate.”

The judge’s decision did not resolve all issues. A separate case has been started in which Smith challenges his exclusion from his wife’s will.