Neighbouring farmer was not interviewed by police in relation to toddler's death

Lachlan Jones' body was found in Gore's wastewater ponds in January 2019. He was 3-years-old when he died.

A farmer with access to the Gore District Council’s wastewater ponds on the night the body of a 3-year-old boy was found there says he has never been interviewed by police in relation to the death.

Police will not comment on why he was not interviewed, saying the case is now with the coroner.

Lachlan Jones was found dead in the council’s wastewater ponds in January 2019.

Police have carried out two investigations into the circumstances of the death, but Ross Grant says he was never interviewed.

He owned the farm next door to the ponds and was leasing the surrounding land from the council to graze his sheep on.

“I was interviewed by WorkSafe, but never the police,’’ he said.

“I didn’t see anything that night, so I didn’t bother going to police, but I expected to hear from them and I never did.’’

His property shared a boundary with the ponds and how the ponds were fenced was investigated by WorkSafe.

The council was ordered to pay each of Lachlan’s parents $55,000 when it was sentenced on charges relating to the pond fencing in the Gore District Court earlier this month.

One of the Gore District Council's wastewater ponds. (File photo)

“I think the police made up their mind pretty early in the piece about what they thought had happened.

“They put a stick in the ponds where he [Lachlan] was found but they never drained the ponds to see if there was anything else in there.’’

He said had not grazed sheep around the ponds for about three weeks before the death.

“People were saying he [Lachlan] should have had sheep shit on his feet but I hadn’t had stock in there for a while, so the grass was a bit longer.”

Lachlan’s father Paul Jones has always claimed he believed his son did not wander 1.2km from his home on Salford St with bare feet and a full nappy and drown in the ponds.

The undertaker who cared for Lachlan’s body said there were no marks on his feet or legs, and an autopsy found no fluid in his lungs.

Jones said it was ‘’ridiculous’’ Grant was not interviewed.

Paul Jones with his son Lachie as a toddler.

“It’s just another hole in their investigations. I’ve got no respect for them, no respect at all.”

Stuff asked police whether Grant should have been interviewed, why he had not been, and whether Jones could have faith the second investigation into Lachlan’s death was carried out to the best of the investigator's ability.

A police spokesperson said the matter was now with the coroner and as such police were not in a position to make any further comment.

Police announced in July 2020 no charges would be laid in relation to Lachlan’s death after its first investigation was completed.

After Jones and his lawyer wrote to the Police Commissioner about what they believed were police inadequacies in the initial investigation, police said they would review the case in October 2020.

The letter said there was a lack of analysis by police of the timing of key events, no detailed scene examination, and police did not fully investigate how long it would have taken Lachlan to walk to the far end of the ponds, or how he got there.

In November 2021, police said the review was concluded and all matters would be referred to the Coroner.