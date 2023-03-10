Injured and alone: Stewart Island man recalls 24-hour ordeal

Stewart Island resident Manfred Herzhoff, 71, was missing for more than a day after a sightseeing trip near his home turned horribly wrong.

It was supposed to be a short walk to enjoy stunning views on Stewart Island, but Manfred Herzhoff’s outing turned horribly wrong.

The island resident was missing for 24 hours before a rescuer found him, bloodied and bruised in the bush, clinging to a tree and yelling for help.

The morning of March 3 was sunny, like most days on Stewart Island this summer, and Herzhoff decided to make the most of it, he said describing his ordeal on Thursday, or at least the parts he could remember.

He packed a book about New Zealand fish, a bottle of French brandy and a bottle of cordial.

READ MORE:

* Stewart Island Flights: The tiny airline named the 'most loved' in New Zealand

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Ocean swimmers go the distance for cyclone-ravaged communities

* Man, 71, missing on Rakiura/Stewart Island found



Then he set off on a short 40m walk up a path about 9.15am, to an area above his Jensen Bay home where he could enjoy the views over Harrold Bay.

“It was a beautiful spot, and I thought I would keep walking, so I followed a path which led me to Back Beach,” he said.

Supplied Manfred Herzhoff shortly after being found in the Stewart Island bush, following a 24-hour ordeal for the island resident.

“There was flat lawn with a tree for shade, I was lying down there.”

The retired Lutheran minister, who never got to open his brandy bottle or read his book, recalled not being able to see, falling down a bank and cracking his head, and warm blood covering his face.

“I got up and tumbled over, fell into the water.”

He remembers trying to crawl up the bank, but not much after, except a rescuer yelling out and then a helicopter winch coming down for him.

His son, Rakiura, was able to fill in some of the memory gaps, saying his father would have crawled up the bank and wandered into the bush, where he was found the next morning.

Stuff The area of Stewart Island where Manfred Herzhoff, who lives at Jensen Bay House, went missing on March 3.

It appears he walked into the bush despite not being able to see out of his swollen eyes.

“He told me every time he tried to take a step forward, he seemed to fall over. He couldn’t remember feeling pain or fear, but he could remember feeling bewilderment,” his son said.

Search efforts that night had failed to find him, but a rescuer located him in the bush about 9am, clinging to a tree and yelling for help.

Clad in a t-shirt and shorts and suffering from mild hypothermia, he was found about a 10-minute walk from his home, Rakiura said.

Herzhoff, who had no recollection of being rescued or being helicoptered to Southland Hospital, said he was unhappy with his treatment at the hospital so discharged himself about eight hours later.

He was later treated at Dunedin Hospital and by his GP.

Nicole Johnstone Halfmoon Bay, Stewart Island.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said it did not comment on individual patients care for privacy reasons, but encouraged anyone with concerns about their care to contact them.

Herzhoff said his injuries included a head wound, blackened eyes, skin off both legs which were “raw meat”, and scratches all over his hands.

Of the ordeal, he recalled feeling an energy that made him fight.

“I was trying to crawl up the bank, on and on and on, but not knowing where I was going.”

He was extremely grateful to his rescuers, and for the best wishes and positive emotions from the people on the island.

“I have heard people were looking for me, with backpacks and climbing gear, along the coastline.

“I feel that, and I would do the same for them. You live on an island and you are connected and you look out for each other.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Stewart Island resident Manfred Herzhoff was missing for more than a day after an outing near his home turned bad. Rescuers found him bloodied and bruised.

Herzhoff said a doctor told him he may have had a mini-stroke which caused the fall.

Originally from Germany, Herzhoff said he first visited Stewart Island in 1987.

As a freelance writer, a German travel magazine sent him to the island to write a story about it, and he fell in love with the place.

“That’s why we named our son Rakiura, after Stewart Island.”

Herzhoff, who is married, has lived on the island “on and off” since 1990, and been an almost full-time resident since 2015.

His near-death experience was his third mishap on the island in about 18 months, he said.

“I nearly drowned 18-months ago and got helicoptered to Dunedin ED, and I fell down a gangway and broke my shoulders six months ago.”

However, while he was living somewhere “so beautiful”, he would continue to enjoy it, he said.