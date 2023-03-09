Significant 'risk to public safety' as Southland bridge closes after parts stolen

A gravel road in Southland has been closed to traffic on Thursday after parts of a bridge on the road went missing.

Southland District Council said the gantries that prevented heavy vehicles from crossing the Channel Rd bridge have been illegally removed.

Southland District Council team leader of communications Chris Chilton said this wasn’t the first time, as the gantries went missing several times since they were first installed in September 2019.

He said the council was notified of the missing gantries “earlier this week”, but they might have been missing for up to two or three weeks already.

READ MORE:

* 'Frustrating for everybody': Fears creek will flood settlement

* 'We knew it was gonna happen': Fatal Whenuapai crash prompts petition for speed changes

* Vandalism to road signs 'an accident waiting to happen'



Chilton said a bridge replacement was in line with the council’s long-term plan and it was on the list of replacements.

However, he said he could not confirm at this stage what will happen to the bridge.

Without the gantries, the bridge posed a significant risk to public safety, and Chilton said he didn’t know when the road will be open again.

In a Facebook post, the council said a detour was available through State Highway 96, Sharks Tooth Rd and Springhills-Tussock Creek Rd.