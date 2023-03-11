Young author's first-hand account of living with a head injury after a skiing accident when he was 9

Henry More, now 26, has just written a book about his journey after suffering a traumatic head injury skiing when he was just 9-years-old.

Southlander Henry More was 9 when he suffered a life-changing brain injury when he was skiing at Coronet Peak in Queenstown.

It was the first year he had worn a helmet and he is lucky to be alive.

Before that day in 2005 he was a regular young boy growing up in Invercargill.

The head injury resulting from that accident has changed his thinking, his humour, and has also meant brought social and mental setbacks. But the 26-year-old is happy and is sharing his story through his new book ‘Dealing With a Head Injury at Nine Years Old’.

More warns his readers, his mind is hard to follow. To the “regular mind”, the words won’t make perfect sense, but it is an honest representation to how he thinks.

In one chapter More claims he once thought he knew the answers to the universe. He knows he doesn’t, “but here are a few reasons why I thought this”, and the chapter reads on.

More is now 26, living in Auckland with flat mates and is working with people with disabilities at Spectrum Care as a community support worker, which he gets a huge kick out of.

“I like it because it is rewarding. The people I work with are severely disabled. I just take them to the park for the day, hang out and talk to them.

Chris McKeen/Stuff More warns his readers in his book Dealing With a Head Injury at Nine Years Old, his mind is hard to follow.

“They live in their own world, and I am there to help, and it is just different kind of communication.”

More has always been interested in education and healthcare since the care and help he received following his accident.

He started studying a nursing diploma, but found he was too tired, and the head injury became too much of a burden on the responsibilities in dealing with others’ health, so he had to let that dream slide.

His ski accident has changed his entire outlook on life.

“It is a success story, I am really happy to be in the position I am in. I would just rather focus on my passions and the positives.”

One of these he has accomplished by publishing his book. He is also a stand-up comedian in Auckland, and he would like to take his comedy career further and across to the United States at some point too.

“I try to be funny, but is it the crowd’s decision,” he says of his unique humour.

In 2019 when he was living with his parents in Invercargill he knew he needed to create more independence for himself, but then came Covid-19 and lockdown which was also a challenging time mentally.

“I was living at home a bit too long, it was really difficult, and so I decided to use my independence and move to Blenheim ... I wanted to depend on me.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff More lives in Auckland with flat mates and works with people with disabilities as a community support worker.

Despite living with a head injury on a daily basis, More doesn't begrudge the day that changed his life.

“I showed off and got a bit much speed and I cannot remember much after that.”

He doesn’t let his mind spiral back to the accident. “In a way it is a positive because it grounds me and I have a really good outlook on life and I can focus on what I can do rather than what could have been done.”

The book is written verbatim to capture just how More’s mind works. It gives the reader an inside look, he says.

One chapter begins; “Wait, don’t get annoyed, I’m an ordinary person let’s play a fun game – time yourself to see how long it’ll take for you to get frustrated – starting now.”

His older sister Rosamond More says he’s a quirky and fun character, which shows in the book.

“The book is Henry’s story, but it also helps you understand the mind of someone with a head injury as you will see by the layout and writing. Henry knows he is a bit different and quirky and that is definitely reflected in the book.

“We are very proud of what he has managed to achieve. He is not afraid to put himself out there and has a lot more determination and guts than the average person.”

The book discusses the support More had from his family growing up and gives a first-hand experience on how he transitioned through study, work and every day life living with a head injury.

He wants to inspire readers, especially those with any type of life-altering disability.

“I’ve been working and thinking about this book for over 12 years. I’ve been writing it for around eight years, but thinking about it for 12.”