New funding for cyclone residential waste removal

Cyclone Gabrielle clean up has created mountains of rubbish which is putting pressure on local council facilities.

The Government is giving $15 million to cyclone-hit districts to help deal with mountains of residential rubbish.

Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty said several regions were facing significant residential waste removal, which could become a public health and environmental risk.

“We’ve heard from some councils that they don’t have the financial capacity to deal with the issue so it’s important we support them to ensure funding money isn’t a barrier to clean up,” he said.

This additional funding will go towards the urgent collection, removal, and disposal of solid waste caused by Cyclone Gabrielle from residential properties.

“Local councils are having to face unprecedented damage from the cyclone, I am glad we are able to get funds to them that enable them to help their communities as fast as possible,” McAnulty said

The short term funding of $15m was to help local authorities to remove and dispose of residential solid waste between February 13 to June 30, while a longer term approach to waste management was being developed.

David White stuff.co.nz Twice this year, Peta Komaru Morgan has spent countless hours shovelling silt from his home and garden after cyclones.

The intention was for the money to be locally led as local authorities were best placed to determine which properties are classified as residential, McAnulty said.

“In many areas, particularly in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti, the next steps of recovery cannot begin until rubbish is properly disposed of.

“This funding will be a welcome relief to those communities that are heading towards recovery. It’s been a hard time after the impacts of the Cyclone but communities have rallied together and supported each other through the worst of it.”