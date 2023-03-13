No to 'sausage flats' as group urges quality housing intensification

An aerial photograph of the Berryfields subdivision in Richmond, a recent greenfield development.

Backyard housing intensification is a dead end, a flash flooding risk and lacks green space or privacy, say a Nelson architect and an urban designer.

Urban designer Timo Neubauer and architect William Samuels, who are part of NelsonTasman2050, a collective of built environment professionals, urged the Tasman District Council to rethink its Intensification Action Plan, which the group says is facilitating backyard development.

The pair presented to the council’s strategy and policy committee meeting on Thursday.

Neubauer said backyard development ended up as “sausage flats”. The amount of concrete on the ground increased the risk of flash flooding, he said.

READ MORE:

* Up to 1000 new homes possible in new greenfield zones approved for Dunedin

* 'Aspirational' 70% infill housing goal worries Hamilton councillors

* Two new communities proposed as part of draft Nelson Tasman Future Development Strategy



“You’ve got no green space, no privacy, and no easy way to intensify from there. It's a dead end in terms of development, because you can't actually amplify this up to 3,5,6 stories if you don’t have any amenity, any outlook.”

Supplied/Nelson Mail An example of a perimeter block. This image was used in NelsonTasman2050's presentation to the Tasman District Council's Strategy and Policy Committee.

Intensification, done via backyard development, was a “very unpopular option”, that people only took up if they couldn’t afford anything else – thus inadvertently fuelling the pressure for greenfield development.

What was needed, he said was to “really up our game” and create some “really positive examples of intensification”.

In the presentation, Neubauer and Samuels extolled the advantages of “perimeter blocks” – housing that is close to street frontage, has houses and apartments of different types and sizes, and with a design incorporating large green spaces behind the buildings.

Neubauer said it was important not just to increase the density, but also the “amenity” provided – in terms of public and private green spaces.

MARTIN DE RUYTER An aerial photograph of The Wood, Nelson. Intensification, done via backyard development, was a “very unpopular option”, that people only took up if they couldn’t afford anything else – thus inadvertently fuelling the pressure for greenfield development, Neubauer said.

“Quality” intensification resulted in lower transport emissions, as people could walk or use public transport, so the per capita lifecycle emissions were “up to two or two and half times lower” than greenfield development.

Chopping up productive land into lifestyle blocks for greenfield development, Neubauer said, would be like “killing the goose that lay the golden egg” as it was our natural environment and beautiful productive land such as vineyards and orchards that drove internal migration and tourism.

Councillor Barry Dowler said he had a lifestyle block that was developed 50 years ago. He asked Neubauer and Samuels how they lived.

Samuels said he spent some time living in inner city Melbourne, and it was a lifestyle he loved. He would love to live somewhere in the city, he said, but there “just weren’t options”.

Dowler asked about what the group’s objection was to the Hope bypass.

Neubauer said as soon as that investment was put in place, it would enable more greenfield development to go ahead.

“It is an investment in an outdated traffic mode that will actually enable more car use rather than getting people to utilise other modes of transport.”

Committee chair councillor Kit Maling said there were problems getting goods to port, not just people.

“We do have roads. What we are advocating actually takes cars off the road. So once cars get off the road, goods can get to the port with the existing infrastructure.”

The group wrote to the parliamentary commissioner for the environment Simon Upton, asking him to urgently investigate the adequacy of New Zealand’s planning framework in relation to the climate crisis.