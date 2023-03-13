Your kindness is 'truly appreciated': Nearly $1m from Stuff's fundraising helps cyclone recovery in Hawke's Bay

Pakowhai panel beater Ross Cocking lost both his home and business to Cyclone Gabrielle. Neither were insured.

As Hawke’s Bay continues to pick up the pieces after Cyclone Gabrielle, the generosity of Stuff readers is giving many hundreds of people in need an instant boost.

Along with the Government’s $1 million seed money, $943,000 from Stuff’s fundraising initiative, and other donations, the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Fund now has over $2 million to distribute.

Individuals can apply for up to $1000 from the fund and organisations can ask for up to $2000.

Four territorial authorities and the regional council will distribute the funds to needy people throughout their respective districts. The region covers Central Hawke’s Bay, Hastings, Napier and Wairoa districts, with the mayors of each authority and the chairperson of the regional council on the relief trust.

New Zealanders contributed $4.5 million to Stuff’s Cyclone Gabrielle fundraiser, which has been given in bulk to those organisations who know where it’s most needed. It was the second-largest page in Givealittle history.

Stuff distributed the funds between the Red Cross and Mayoral Relief Funds in areas where a local state of emergency has been declared including Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Waikato, and Hawke’s Bay.

Susie Young of Hawke’s Bay Regional Council said applications so far have been for “anything and everything”.

“We’re getting applications for ‘my house is completely gone’, or it’s completely up to the roof and they need everything.”

Young said the fund was not designed to replace all people’s belongings, which was an insurance issue, rather it was give them some assistance in a very difficult situation.

“It’s a leg up, not a leg out – we cannot give people everything they want.”

Application forms were available online, which outlined what the fund was for.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, second from right, at the Cook Islands Community Hall in Flaxmere for a singalong with RSE workers in the wake of the floods.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was fantastic to see the number of people applying for the fund.

“It’s making a real difference to their recovery. I also want to acknowledge the awesome people from our community and across New Zealand who have contributed. Their kindness is truly appreciated.”

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher​ it has been “truly heartbreaking to hear what individuals and whānau went through when the cyclone ripped through Hawke's Bay”.

“The cyclone may have gone now but the road to recovery is going to be a long one, and we hope the funds contributed by Stuff and its readers to the Disaster Relief Trust are able to help individuals, communities and businesses quickly receive the support they need to move forward and rebuild their lives."

What the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Fund is for:

Dealing with septic tank overflow; filling water tanks; clearing debris from properties; supporting individuals/families faced with hardships as a result of an emergency; koha to a team or individual who assist in clean up at their expense – for example, a local rugby team that helps out; refreshments for organisations/people who help with clean up; replacement of articles that cannot be insured by people – for example, fences, footpaths, etc; assisting people with basic needs, clothes, bedding, etc where the individual/family does not have the capacity to buy their own insurance cover; essential items/essentials of daily life (eg, food, accommodation, utilities) or extra financial burden/costs not covered by insurance or other funds (such as WINZ, EQC).

Where are your Stuff donations going?

$629,000 – Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund

$629,000 – Auckland Council Emergency Relief Fund

$943,000 – Hawke's Bay Disaster Relief Trust

$943,000 – Gisborne District Council Disaster Relief Trust

$210,000 – Far North District Council Mayoral Relief Fund

$210,000 – Whangārei District Council Mayoral Relief Fund

$210,000 – Kaipara District Mayoral Relief Fund

$314,000 -- Waikato District Council Mayoral Relief Fund

$314,000 – Thames-Coromandel District Council Mayoral Disaster Relief Fund

(A small portion of the total went to Givealittle service fees.)