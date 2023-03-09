The trolley and the bridge: Trio in hot water after hijinks stop traffic

Traffic was greeted by the precariously positioned shopping trolley on the Clutha River bridge on Sunday.

If you’re from Clutha it’s almost a rite of passage.

Dangerous yes, silly yes, but throughout the generations since the big arches opened in 1935, it has been mesmerising teenagers.

To most, the Balclutha bowstring bridge is an indestructible concrete barrier to the mighty Clutha River, when it decides to swell and break its banks.

But at a certain age in a young person’s life, it proves irresistible for the hijinks it offers in the dark hours of a weekend.

READ MORE:

* Road test review: BMW M3 Competition

* Old yeller: Six-year bridge-build signs off with nod to predecessor's nickname

* Police investigate 'hi jinks' night before annual Oamaru schools 'blood match'



Many a dare has been played out by teens who scare themselves witless by trying to walk over the six 6.7m wide arches.

On Sunday morning, the hijinks reached a new level when locals spotted a gleaming shopping trolley on a strut between one of the arches.

It’s not clear if the three culprits – who were later reported as being seen putting the trolley on the bridge at 5.30am on Sunday – intended to retrieve it at some stage to get the groceries.

NZ Police The three culprits were caught on camera on their way to depositing their trolley.

What is clear is that police were not amused, nor the locals as the bridge had to be closed down while a crane removed the trolley.

Security camera images capturing one of the culprits wearing gumboots and shorts highlight the town’s rural vibe. Other photos show another culprit in a rugby shirt.

Now all three are in hot water as police work to identify them, but it’s fair to say they won’t be doing any more late night trolley jaunts anytime soon.