Cruise ship visits to Fiordland cancelled as vessels fail to meet standards

Cunard's Queen Elizabeth cruise ship was unable to visit Fiordland in January because it failed New Zealand’s biofouling requirements. (File photo)

Passengers on Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth did not get to visit majestic Fiordland in January – and they weren’t the only cruise ship passengers to miss out on visiting the fiords this season.

Ten cruise ship visits to Fiordland have been cancelled since the summer cruising season started because vessels have failed to meet border marine standards.

The cancellations mean Environment Southland has missed out on about $310,000 in marine fees, excluding GST.

Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth departed Sydney for a 13-night cruise around New Zealand on January 7.

READ MORE:

* Cruise ship passengers miss out on Bay of Islands due to biosecurity issues

* Cruise and hitch-hiking organisms visiting Wellington and Lyttelton before cleaning



The itinerary included stops in Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, Mount Maunganui, Auckland, Bay of Islands and a cruise by Fiordland, with five days to be spent at sea.

However, two days before the cruise departed, Cunard announced the Fiordland sailing and stop in Dunedin would not go ahead as the hull needed additional underwater cleaning to meet New Zealand’s strict biosecurity requirements.

Environment Southland regional harbourmaster and maritime manager Lyndon Cleaver said Biosecurity New Zealand ensured cruise ships met biofouling requirements by reviewing maintenance records and other evidence supplied by vessel operators before arrival in New Zealand.

Supplied/Stuff The Celebrity Eclipse became the first cruise ship to visit Milford Sound in more than two-and-a-half years after maritime borders were closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

If the evidence was unclear, Biosecurity New Zealand could direct a vessel to undergo a dive survey at an approved port upon arrival, he said.

”There are no further inspections before entering Fiordland, as all cruise ships arriving in the area must meet the requirements set out in the Environment Southland Deed of Agreement, which states they must comply with rules two and three of the Fiordland Marine Regional Pathway Management Plan.”

A report to an Environment Southland council meeting held on Wednesday said the 2022/23 Fiordland cruise ship season was going well and there had been no exhaust emission complaints.

Eighty-eight visits were scheduled to visit this season, and 23 visits were planned in the national park before the last ship arrived on April 8.

Another two visits were cancelled because of weather-related issues and another one was cancelled before the season started, the report said.