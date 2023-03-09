Cyclone Gabrielle: 'Ugly, fast opening' - the mantra for restoring destroyed rail line

Ugly, fast opening or “UFO”.

It’s vernacular used by Kiwirail when restoring the rail line damaged by the Kaikōura earthquake in 2016 and it’s back in vogue for the work underway in Hawke’s Bay following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Where the layperson sees steel track twisted like pretzels, rail sleepers dangling above caverns and bridges torn like paper, Kiwirail civil engineer Dan Headifen sees tasks on a list.

Some tasks will be more difficult than others, but they’ll all get done, eventually. Timing is the key, hence the “UFO” mantra.

READ MORE:

* In pictures: Massive slip wipes out rail line between Auckland and Northland

* Bailey bridges temporary fix for cyclone-hit areas, says Transport Minister

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Overnight deluge sees 30 metres of Napier-Taupō Rd fall away



A tour of the worst affected parts of the Hastings to Wairoa rail line on Thursday was a sobering reminder of the sorts of force that coursed down the region’s rivers on February 13-14.

John Cowpland/Stuff Kiwirail track ganger Peter Marsh walks a piece of mangled rail line in the Esk Valley.

Highest priority for rail is getting the tracks to and from the Napier Port back in action. Ordinarily the port would get seven freight trains from Palmerston North, five freight trains from Hastings, and five logging trains from Wairoa each week.

Since the cyclone, it’s had none.

The track south of Hastings is also cut due to a washout at Waipawa, but that section of track (Palmerston North to Hastings) will be the first to be repaired, probably in the next 2-3 weeks.

John Cowpland/Stuff The mangled remains of the Waitangi rail bridge, between Hastings and Napier.

The Hastings to Napier line will take “up to six months”, with the largest amount of work required on the Waitangi rail bridge, which was torn apart by the combined force of the Tutaekuri and Ngaruroro Rivers.

Headifen said it was likely that temporary bridge spans [similar to Bailey bridges for roads] and temporary piles could be used as a quick fix.

“Napier Port and Waka Kotahi want us open as quick as possible because there’s a lot of pressure on the roading network when the route’s down,” he said.

John Cowpland/Stuff Kiwirail civil engineer Dan Headifen with the remnants of the Waitangi rail bridge.

“We want an ‘ugly, fast opening’ we call it. We don’t really care what it looks like. We want to get open fast and freight back on the rail to Napier, and we’re not so concerned about the architectural side of things. In time, we will be coming back getting into the resilience and reliability level we need. The first priority, though, is to get it open,” Headifen said.

In the Esk Valley, where Kiwirail workers have had to dig through metres of silt to find sections rail, track ganger Peter Marsh tells of finding rails wrapped around vehicles, buildings and trees, some several kilometres from where they were ripped up.

John Cowpland/Stuff Rail lines and sleepers are being recovered and piled in what was the rail corridor in the Esk Valley.

“If you’d seen it two weeks ago you wouldn’t have believed that could happen, that rail could be twisted around... just unbelievable. The rail was everywhere,” he said.

The first task for Marsh and his colleagues is to find the missing track and put it back in what was once the rail corridor, which can only be found using GPS.

John Cowpland/Stuff A section of the Napier-Taupō Road washed over the Napier-Wairoa rail line.

The rail line from Napier to Wairoa has not been assessed from ground, but restoration of this line, which carried about 115 wagon loads of logs a week to Napier Port, is likely to be some way off. Kiwirail is not yet able to estimate when this section, which includes the Mohaka viaduct (the tallest viaduct in Australasia), will be operational.