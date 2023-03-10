Police appeal for information on missing Bay of Plenty doctor 12 months on

CCTV captured a man, thought to be missing man David Holland, walking over Tauranga's Sandhurst Drive overbridge onto Truman Lane, then north towards State Highway 29A. The images are from the night Holland went missing - Friday March 11, 2022.

A year on and after hundreds of hours searching for a missing Tauranga doctor, police are appealing to the public for any new information.

David Holland, then 31, was last seen at his Pāpāmoa Beach home on March 11, 2022.

When Holland failed to turn up for work at Tauranga Hospital, friends and whānau expressed concern for his welfare and a police missing person inquiry began.

Initially it was believed he was intending to go for a swim at the beach near the end of Pacific View Road.

READ MORE:

* Search called off for missing Tauranga doctor

* 'Truly overwhelming' - mum of missing British doctor joins Bay of Plenty search

* Missing doctor's UK family travel to NZ, London med school 'concerned'

* No trace of missing Tauranga doctor or any item of interest, during search by hundreds



Now CCTV footage recorded a man walking alone across the Sandhurst Dr overbridge onto Turman Lane and then north towards SH29A at about 7.58pm on the night Holland went missing.

Police said family members have viewed this footage and believe the male is likely to be Holland.

The male was wearing hiking boots, long tan coloured pants, and a dark-coloured long sleeved hooded top.

Acting on this new information Police and LANDSAR have also searched the Matapihi/Maungatapu area, without success.

supplied It was initially thought David Holland intended to go for a swim. He hasn’t been seen since leaving his Pāpāmoa house.

Police, LANDSAR, Surf Life Saving NZ, Coastguard and approximately 148 volunteers participated in extensive land searches for Holland.

A total of 612 hours was put into the search.

Police said they have received a number of tips from the community, but his whereabouts remains unknown.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen Holland, or who might have information about his movements or whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to call 105 and quote file number 220312/6869.