'World worse without him' - friend of Bay of Plenty doctor missing for a year

CCTV captured a man, thought to be missing man David Holland, walking over Tauranga's Sandhurst Drive overbridge on Friday March 11, 2022.

The ex-partner of a Bay of Plenty doctor missing for a year says the world is worse place without him.

Rita Khabitueva is hoping new CCTV footage, believed to be of David Holland, released by police will will spark someone’s memory, especially since it was recorded slightly earlier than the previous footage made public.

“This has put the attention back on him and hopefully maybe some people will remember something from a year ago.”

Khabitueva, who had remained best friends with Holland, said it's had been a tough year without him, the pair having met in 2020 as new residents to the Bay of Plenty.

“It’s been extremely hard. Life has changed, and the world has become a worse place without him.”

Holland was 31 when he went missing and was last seen at his Pāpāmoa Beach home on March 11, 2022.

The footage recorded a man walking alone across the Sandhurst Dr overbridge onto Turman Lane and then north towards SH29A at about 7.58pm on the night Holland went missing.

supplied It was initially thought David Holland intended to go for a swim. He hasn’t been seen since leaving his Pāpāmoa house.

The footage shows a man wearing hiking boots, long tan coloured pants, and a dark-coloured long-sleeved hooded top.

Acting on this new information Police and LANDSAR have also searched the Matapihi/Maungatapu area, without success.

When Holland failed to turn up for work at Tauranga Hospital, friends and whānau expressed concern for his welfare and a police missing person inquiry began.

Initially it was believed he was intending to go for a swim at the beach near the end of Pacific View Road.

Khabitueva said Holland liked to go to the beach for swim or go and chill out, have a snorkel, so it wasn’t unusual for him to wander about.

Over a hundred people turned out for a search for him last year – which Khabitueva said shows how many people he had touched in his time in the area.

“David’s disappearance has affected so many people, so deeply, so profoundly on his loved ones but everyone he knew, his family, friends and public, all of their lives have changed since he has gone.”

The hardest part for Khabitueva is that it would have been Holland who she would have turned to talk to about this situation.

NZ POLICE David Holland’s ex-partner is hoping the new images will spark peoples memories.

Police, LANDSAR, Surf Life Saving NZ, Coastguard and approximately 148 volunteers participated in extensive land searches for Holland.

A total of 612 hours was put into the search.

Police said they have received a number of tips from the community, but his whereabouts remains unknown.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen Holland, or who might have information about his movements or whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to call 105 and quote file number 220312/6869.

Friends will gather on Saturday to remember Holland a year on from his disappearance.