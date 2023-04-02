Police confirm multiple visits to Gore Motor Camp, but leaseholder unfazed

Police have twice raised issues about anti-social behaviour at the Gore Motor Camp with its owner, the Gore District Council, following16 visits by officers in the last 14 months.

One of those visits was by the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS).

The council said it had received complaints from people who have stayed there and felt unsafe, but the leaseholder of the camping ground said there were no issues, and nobody had complained to him.

Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman said concerns regarding the camping ground were informally raised with the Gore District Council in August of last year, and again in January of this year.

“Police met with representatives of the council on January 27, 2023 due to ongoing reports of unsafe driving and anti-social behaviour at the camp ground,’’ Bowman said.

“Police are continuing to work closely with the council and other partners to ensure the safety of those living [at] or visiting the camp.’’

Bowman encouraged anyone with concerns to contact police.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Gore Motor Camp leaseholder Nicholas Irons says he has had no complaints about antisocial behaviour at the camp.

Nicholas Irons took over the lease for the camping ground in July last year.

“I’m aware that the police have been here, but no-one has complained to me.

“People have opinions that don’t necessarily reflect on what’s happening. No-one has ever come to me to say that there was an issue, except the council,’’ he said.

Irons said there were between 30 and 40 permanent residents at the site, and he had quadrupled the amount of accommodation available since taking over the lease.

Tourism trade could be slow, so he had listed some cabins on AirBnB and offered more permanent accommodation to people.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Irons says he has increased the amount of accommodation at the Gore Motor Camp.

“Some of them had nowhere else to go, and they have to have somewhere. There are quite a lot of workers and contractors here because there just isn’t any other accommodation available in Gore,’’ he said.

“There were rumours doing the rounds that the place was run by gangs, but that’s not the truth. Do you see any sign of that here?

“There might be mob members visit someone from time to time, but they don't wear patches. If they have patches they are on the front seat of the car. It’s no different to walking past a mob member in the supermarket. People are entitled to have visitors.’’

There were 10 cameras up around the camping ground and a manager who lived on-site.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Police have made two arrests in the last year at the Gore Motor Camp.

“Police have been here for things like bail checks and to arrest people for incidents that happened outside the camping ground, and they are counted as an incident under the Official Information Act. But there have been no complaints here – the permanent residents that have been here for a long time would tell me if there was something going on,’’ Irons said.

Under the Official Information Act, Stuff requested information about the number of times police had visited the Gore Motor Camp in the last year.

Police said they attended 16 incidents for the period January 1, 2022 to February 24, 2023 which have been recorded as occurrences, which for police purposes is an incident or event which requires Police attendance and results in an investigation file being created.

An 'occurrence' usually involves a breach of legislation or significant non-offence event.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman said anyone with complaints about the motor camp should contact police.

The AOS were called to one incident at the Gore Motor Camp in the last 12 months, and two arrests were made there in the last year.

Police said in the last year they have recorded six family harm investigations, three breach of bail follow- ups, two assault incidents, one each for fighting and drug offending, two vehicle-related visits and one mental health incident. The information provided does not include occasions police visited as part of a routine patrol or crime prevention activity.

Police also visited the camping ground regarding incidents, arrests and investigations which occurred at other locations.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Gore Motor Camp is owned by the Gore District Council.

Irons said he had stopped offering accommodation to people who required emergency accommodation from the Ministry of Social Development.

“You just never know what you’re going to get with them,’’ he said.

Ministry of Social Development southern regional commissioner Stephanie Voight said the camping ground had been used as an option for emergency housing when a person or whānau have nowhere to stay that night or in the next seven days.

She said since January 2022 MSD’s regional housing team have provided eight emergency housing grants for people to stay at the Gore Motor Camp, which cost $6650.

Supplied Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry

On behalf of the owner, Gore District Council, chief executive Stephen Parry said there had been one or two isolated complaints from people who have stayed there, who said they had not felt safe.

The complaints were made after Irons took over the lease in July 2022, he said.

“We have taken these seriously as we want to ensure people who visit our district have an enjoyable and positive experience.

“We were aware of a gang presence at the motor camp, but understand this is no longer the case.

“Recent improvements give us confidence the lessee is committed to making the camp a safe place for visitors.”

Parry said he would facilitate a meeting between Irons, the council, police and social agencies in the near future.