A bus every 7.5 minutes - Government spending $78 million to revamp Christchurch bus network within six years

The revamp of Christchurch’s bus network was going to take more than a decade. Now it should only take six years, the Government says. (File photo)

The Government will spend $78 million to speed up improvements to Christchurch’s “unreliable” bus network.

It would mean a bus arrives at a stop every 7.5 minutes on the city’s main routes.

The money is coming out of the budget of the ditched $785m cycling and walking bridge planned for the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

A major revamp of the Christchurch bus network was first revealed in late 2020, but the timeframe for the work was going to be about 12 years. The Government contribution, announced on Friday, would allow the revamp to happen within five to six years.

“This will offer people living in Christchurch regular and much more reliable bus services,” Transport Minister Michael Wood said.

Amongst the planned improvements are 100 extra buses, 22km of new bus lanes, and more than 470 new bus shelters.

The new buses are being introduced despite recent struggles nationwide with a driver shortage. The shortage has caused thousands of bus trips being cancelled in Christchurch in recent months, frustrating commuters.

The business case for the estimated $115m bus revamp said buses were unreliable and not as quick as taking a car.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Tracey King feels her vision impairment will make it hard for her to identify Christchurch's new teal buses. (First published December 2020)

As part of the revamp, Christchurch’s main bus routes will have dedicated bus lanes with traffic lights that give buses priority.

The city’s main bus routes are Rangiora to Cashmere (#1), Airport to Sumner (#3), Rolleston to New Brighton (#5) and Halswell to Queenspark (#7). All of these services go into the central city and stop at the bus interchange.

The fifth main route is The Orbiter, which does a circular route.

Supplied The money for Christchurch buses is being funded from the budget of the since canned walking and cycling bridge across Waitematā Harbour.

The revamp aims to convert the main routes to “turn-up-and-go” services, where a bus would arrive every 7.5 minutes between 7am and 7pm on weekdays.

Presently, these routes only have a 10 or 15-minute frequency.

The business case for the revamp said 14 million trips were taken on Christchurch buses in 2018, and it hoped to increase this to 20 million by 2028.

By increasing patronage, car usage in Christchurch was expected to reduce, leading to a reduction in emissions.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch is set to get 22km of new bus lanes within the next six years, the Government says. (File photo)

However under the revamp, the cost of operating buses was expected to nearly double, though some of that would be covered by increased income from fares.

Mayor Phil Mauger called the government money a “win” for Greater Christchurch.

Alongside improving bus services, local authorities are still planning a new type of rapid public transport for Christchurch – either light rail or rapid buses – with its own dedicated tracks or lanes.

Last month, the preferred route was revealed, showing authorities would like the service to go from Belfast to Hornby via the central city. The route would not extend out to Rolleston or Rangiora.

It is hoped this new service would be as fast as taking a car. Preliminary cost estimates for it ranged from $1.8 billion to $4.4b.

Several years of more detailed planning are still required.

Other cities in New Zealand are planning similar rapid public transport solutions.

The Government has backed a $7.4b plan for light rail in Wellington, which would run from the city to Island Bay. It is not due for completion until the 2030s.

Last month, work began on light rail in Auckland with the first borehole being drilled. It is the country’s biggest infrastructure project and is expected to cost $15b.