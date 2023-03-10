Regional Development Minister hails regional strength at opening of Rotorua's new QE Health

Regional Development Minister Kiri Allan used the official opening of Rotorua’s redeveloped QE Health centre to hail the regions as “the backbone of Aotearoa New Zealand”.

Allan opened the revamped centre, which received $9.5 million from Kānoa’s Provincial Growth Fund, on Friday.

She cited Covid 19, supply chain issues and recent weather events to praise the QE staff and developers who, she said, “faced everything under the sun that could have prevented you opening this building”.

She also praised the development as a sign of regional strength.

“The regions are the backbone of Aotearoa New Zealand,” she said.

“It’s been the regions that have sustained us through these Covid times. The places that set us apart from the rest of the world.”

She said QE Health first opened its doors back in 1942, as its ongoing presence would “enable Rotorua to continue to be a driving force behind building prosperous and thriving regions”.

She said that thanks to support from the Kānoa Provincial Growth Fund, QE was able to retain its 75 existing staff, including 15 highly skilled roles, and create an additional 26 internship opportunities, as well as supporting more than 140 construction related roles.

QE Health chief Aaron Randell​ said he believed the centre would become a national rehabilitation provider.

“A centre of excellence for management of pain and chronic conditions.”

Benn Bathgate/Stuff The newly redeveloped QE Health Centre in Rotorua.

Allan also used the opening to announce further investment from the Regional Strategic Partnership Fund (RSPF) towards four horticultural businesses, to advance developments on underutilised whenua Māori in the Bay of Plenty.

“Horticulture offers the opportunity Māori to leverage one of their key assets, their whenua, to generate economic return for the benefit of their communities and these investments work hand-in-hand with the priorities of the RSPF,” she said.

Paengaroa North A1 Section 2 have been approved a loan of up to $1.16m and the Waihau Bay Horticulture have secured a loan of up to $2.12m, to develop kiwifruit orchards.

“Ngāi Tamarāwaho have been approved a grant of up to $726,000 to develop a purpose-built contracting yard that will provide nursery services to support ecological restoration, planting and eco sourcing seedlings on Māori freehold land.

Te Moana a Toi Truffles Collective, made up of seven Māori landowners, will receive a grant of up to $1.11m to plant 13 hectares of truffle trees in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

“The Bay of Plenty has a credible history of producing high value horticulture. These investments will see the region continue to grow in capability and build strong relationships with technical partners to thrive in this sector.”

“Across New Zealand, Māori own approximately 400,000 hectares of land in farms engaged in primary production; less than one per cent of this land is in horticulture,” Allan said.

“Investing into these kinds of enterprises will be a promising pathway to creating sustainable regional growth in Aotearoa.”