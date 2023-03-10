Environment Southland says forestry slash risks are being managed

Council officials believe Southland won’t experience the same problems with forestry slash as Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne did during Cyclone Gabrielle.

But Environment Southland is looking closely at the issue in the aftermath of the storm and discussing the risk to infrastructure with other councils.

Slash, which is the tree waste left behind after plantation forestry is harvested, caused significant damage to infrastructure and farmland when the cyclone hit the North Island last month.

The issue was raised at an Environment Southland council meeting on Wednesday, where Cr Phil Morrison asked whether the council had a sense of whether there were any sites in the province at risk from forestry slash.

Paul Hulse, general manager of integrated catchment management, said the council monitored its infrastructure for risks in proximity to slash.

“I’ve asked the question about forestry as it stands today and the risks I think in this particular region are very different to what there is in the North Island. There’s not the same scale and the slopes are very different in the North Island to where we would be.”

The bridge linking Gisborne with the East Cape was damaged in Cyclone Gabrielle and will take months to fix.

Chief executive Wilma Falconer said the council was looking at what the impacts on bridges could be.

“It does seem from initial conversations that the height of bridges on the East Coast has been an issue, and we have some interest in the height of bridges here,’’ she said.

The issue was being discussed with the owners of the bridges.

Chairman Nicol Horrell said there had been a voluntary protocol for some years with most of the major forestry companies.

“I’m not saying there’s no issue, and also the work that our people do, we tend to burn the slash ... we had some issues on the Mataura after the flood in 2020, so we’re not totally there, but if you drive around the countryside you don’t see that same level of steepness.

“I think we’re in a better position than some areas.’’

Environment Southland Nicol Horrell said forestry operators in Southland tended to burn slash and the land it was on was not as steep as in the

After the meeting, Stuff asked the regional council how it managed the risk of slash damage in the province.

Hulse said Environment Southland did not currently have a policy or bylaw regarding slash management, but it worked with forestry companies and individuals as part of its responsibilities under the National Environmental Standards for Plantation Forestry.

“Where wood build up in waterways poses a risk to infrastructure, we work with the relevant authorities to assess and manage this risk,” Hulse said.

“Environment Southland does have the Flood Control and Drainage Management Bylaw, which restricts the types of activities that can happen in a floodway or near stop banks including any modification, planting, construction, storage of anything (such as baleage) and earthworks.”